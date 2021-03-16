Does your backyard look too hectic? Would you like to tone it down a notch? Why not make it look more minimalistic with the help of our backyard landscaping ideas?

Minimalistic landscaping design is becoming more and more popular amongst homeowners and you may be wondering why.

Well, it looks sleek, is great for small spaces, and requires little to no maintenance. Taking a modest approach to landscaping will also save you some money and make you more conscious of the environment.

So without further ado, let’s take a look at our 5 tips for making your traditional Texas backyard look minimalistic!

Is This Look Right For You?

Before you make any big changes to your backyard, ask yourself if a minimalistic landscaping design is the right choice for you.

See how well minimalism works with the architecture of your home. If you have kids or pets, you may have to integrate toys, storage, a barbeque, and a sitting area into your plan. All of these factors will determine how minimal in your design you can actually go.

Limit Decorations

The easiest way to make your backyard look the part is to get rid of the unnecessary lawn decorations. Declutter your yard and only keep things that serve a purpose. Who knew a rain barrel painted in gray could act as a piece of decor?

The absence of materialistic things will make your backyard look more spacious and feel more open and inviting even.

Opt For Plants Native To Texas

Exotic plants may have the right look, but they also require a lot of attention. Planting native flowers, shrubs, and trees in your yard will help you achieve the minimalistic look you are after.

On top of that, our beautiful native plants are naturally resistant to disease, pests, and the hot Texan climate, so you won’t have to do much to keep them thriving in your backyard. Native plants require little to no maintenance, so you can expect to lower your water bill and help your local ecosystem.

Pick Simple Furniture

Picking the right outdoor furniture for your minimalistic backyard is crucial. A good set of chairs that fit the vibe can completely transform your backyard.

We recommend that you stick to a simple, clean design that isn’t overwhelming. Pick furniture in natural colors that don’t clash with the colors of nature. You can further enhance the environment by opting for furniture made of wood rather than plastic.

Incorporate Natural Decor

A subtle way to spice up your minimalistic backyard is to incorporate natural decor in the design. Whenever you are out and about hunting in Texas or simply exploring Katy’s intact nature, see if anything catches your attention.

Collect stones and use them as a border for your flower bed. Or, make an odd-looking fallen branch from Buffalo Bayou the new centerpiece of your herb garden. You can get more inspiration from these amazing backyard landscaping ideas!

Make It Your Own

Last but not least, don’t forget to incorporate a bit of personal flair into your minimalistic backyard landscaping ideas. Don’t let your backyard become boring. Make it your own! Make it home!

What do you think? Did you enjoy our list of tips for designing a minimalist backyard?