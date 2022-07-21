Nationally Celebrated Skinspirit Expands Texas Footprint With New Katy Clinic

Katy, Texas (July 13, 2022) – SkinSpirit, the number one provider of BOTOX® Cosmetic and dermal fillers in the U.S., is opening its second location in the Houston area on July 19th. A leading destination for medical aesthetic skin, face and body services, the Katy clinic marks the 24th location for SkinSpirit nationally and the fourth location in Texas following clinics in Austin, Dallas metroplex and Houston’s Rice Village respectively.

Supervised by Stanford-trained, board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Dean Vistnes, SkinSpirit offers the best of both worlds: cutting-edge technology and a luxurious spa-like setting. SkinSpirit’s Katy location opens with a staff of highly trained nurse practitioners and aestheticians, along with an extensive menu of treatments including award-winning facials, injectables, lasers and much more. By only using the latest technology and creating custom-tailored treatment plans, every SkinSpirit experience leaves people feeling confident with natural looking results.

“Houston is such a large and diverse market, and we are thrilled to expand into the surrounding residential areas,” said CEO and co-founder Lynn Heublein. “Our Rice Village and new Katy location are very similar to our other markets – bursting with smart professionals who are looking for proven treatments and natural-looking results. Our goal is to create a destination where anyone can feel their best and enjoy results they will love.”

“We are delighted to welcome SkinSpirit to LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch. The extensive menu of treatments offered will complement the center’s ongoing effort to elevate our guest’s experience and create the ultimate destination,” said Norma Garza, General Manager of LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch.

The luxurious new 2,550 square-foot clinic features 8 well-appointed treatment rooms and a curated selection of proven-to-work, medical grade skin care products from leading brands. Clients to SkinSpirit Katy can expect top-notch customer service and the best results in a gorgeous spa-like environment. Located in LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch, SkinSpirit is in good company – surrounded by an array of elevated shops, restaurants, and health and wellness retailers.