Marko Stout a Present Day Warhol of Pop Art

If you want to meet a real-life phenomenon of pop art, culture, vibrancy, and style, there is no other perfect example than Marko Stout. This contemporary artist is mainly from the United States, and his mission is to portray the modern urban lifestyle in New York City with a mix of industry pop styles in the most exhilarating way possible. Truly, explaining his personality and taste in words is plain injustice. That is why his persona is well defined by colors like neon with a hint of black and white.

His art is mostly raw, dark, untouched, and pure. He brings life to the dullest of things and changes the reality of urban landscapes in a matter of strokes and stripes. It is not a surprise that most people who come in contact with him or his art claim him to be modern-day Warhol. And what about his popularity? Well, truth be told, there is no person who is interested in art and doesn’t know Marko Stout. No matter where you go, the probability is that people might have heard of him already.

Talking about the career of Marko Stout, he was born in New Jersey and showed major interest in rock music, art, culture, and surfing. As he used to travel a lot and tried odd jobs wherever he went, he got exposure to different cultures, traditions, artworks, and lifestyles. He majored in medical and practiced orthopedics at a New York hospital. Once he got done with his studies, he traveled to a bohemian community in California and interacted with many artists, musicians, painters, and more.

His initial inspiration was a person who studied at the Chicago Institute of Art and owned a gallery. And guess what? Marko’s few first art pieces were displayed in that gallery as well. He is now a proud multimedia film artist and producer who has been credited in New York Nights, Requiem of Delusion, Heroin, Graveyard of Buried Hopes, Thinner Than Ice, Infirmity, Grievance Group: A Life for a Life, Massacre at Femur Creek, and many more. Stout’s latest film, “kink” is currently in production and set for it’s theatrical release next summer.

If you believe that Marko remained true to one art style, you should think again as he proved his colors in many art forms like pottery, sculptures, music, printing, videography, photography, and whatnot. He got a major boost from the Festival of Edible Apple Cinema that takes place in New York. This festival provides exposure to many emerging and talented artists who have a wide shot at success.

Let’s not forget about his art displays. His portraits are avant-garde and extraordinary. Surely, he loves to play with vibrant colors and patterns. His “Erotic Allure” collection is definitely worth seeing and appreciating. When a person tries his knots with art and media, his way towards success is not so easy. But when it comes to Marko Stout, his path is almost clear due to his magnificent skills and diversity. Many celebrities have appreciated his work immensely and love to work with him multiple times.

That’s not all! You can see his solo galleries in multiple places across the USA, and each of them is filled with magic itself. Major cities that have his artwork are Berlin, Tokyo, Madrid, Paris, and Hong Kong.

Marko Stout is one of the most popular and highly sought-after artists on the contemporary art scene. His art has been exhibited in galleries and museums all over the world, including the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. He has received numerous awards and accolades for his work since his early days as an artist. Worth noting, Stout was featured in the Whitney Biennial in 2006 and was named one of the “100 Most Creative People in Art world” by Art Review Magazine in 2017. Currently, Marko enjoys unparalleled fame as “One of the Most Influential Contemporary Artist” with success of his work “Urban Tribe” and “Erotic Allure” speaking volume of his prowess.

There is always more to the element than meets the eye and on the surface. But only a few people have the ability to explore the depths of things, and Marko Stout is truly one of those who has the ability to do so.