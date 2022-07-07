Best Cafe Racers (2022)

One of the most influential bikes in British culture is the Cafe Racer. Motorcycles from the 1950s and 1960s were originally ridden by speed-obsessed youth, but their pared-down design has become a popular style option for today’s riders. We’re going to take a look at 5 of the best current Cafe Racer that will be on the market in 2022, due to a recent spike in retro-styled bikes. So, let’s get down to our discussion!

Herald Cafe 400

In keeping with its name, the Herald Cafe 400 is a beautiful and affordable Cafe Racer. As an A2-level motorcycle with a single-cylinder engine producing 27 horsepower and 397 cubic centimeters of displacement, the Herald Cafe 400 is an excellent option for anyone seeking a more relaxed riding experience. In terms of features, the Herald isn’t overly equipped, but it does have adjustable suspension and a basic design style that some may like.

Husqvarna Vitpilen 701

This is a Cafe Racer with a futuristic edge, yet it rides and looks just like a Cafe Racer. Most of the Vitpilen 701’s components, notably the 74 horsepower, 692cc single-cylinder engine, are similar to KTM counterparts. Because it has been well tested and has more than enough performance, this isn’t a negative thing. With Brembo front and rear brakes, WP Apex front forks and rear monoshocks, Switchable traction control, Bosch ABS and a quick shift, the Vitpilen 701 has it all.

Suzuki SV650X

A modern variation of the Cafe Racer, the SV650X is based on the street-naked SV650 and has clip-on bars and a front cowl for a sportier riding posture. The sights are stunning and the overall performance is excellent.

The engine is a 645cc, liquid-cooled, V-twin that produces 72bhp. It’s a great bike for novices who want a bike that’s simple to ride but yet has a lot of power and excitement. In 2021, there was a little color change, and the new black variant with a gold frame stands out.

Triumph Thruxton

Because many Cafe Racer bikes were made using Triumph components, it only seems sense to include some Triumphs on this list. With the new Thruxton RS Ton Up Edition, Triumph has completely embraced this history. A homage to the original Ton-Up Boys, this custom Thruxton RS has blue and white paint, blacked-out engine covers, and anodized wheels as well as a greater degree of final detail. What we have here is a wonderful bike for both contemporary and classic riders.

There is a strong Bonneville 1200cc twin that delivers an amazing 103bhp and 112Nm of torque in the basic engine and components. To ensure that the bike has enough of pull all the way down the rev range, the torque reaches its maximum at 4,250 rpm. It’s going to be a blast to ride this monster.

MV Agusta Superveloce

Even though it’s not a classic Cafe Racer, the MV Agusta Superveloce 800 has a strong dose of vintage design and certainly adheres with the Ton-Up Boy idea of high speed for 2022!

At 13,000 rpm, the 798cc three-cylinder engine produces 147 horsepower, making it seem like a super-sport bike. Due to the bike’s more classic design aesthetic, the riding posture is more comfortable than you may imagine while yet being quite fast. All the technology you can imagine of can be found in the Superveloce: an up/down shifter, 8-level antilock brakes, and a slipper clutch.