10 Problems That Might Occur On a Camping Trip And How To Prevent Them

Camping enthusiasts all know very well what challenges come along with all the benefits of a camping trip. If you are new to this, however, there are some things that may go unexpectedly wrong and ruin your vacation, if not hurt you.

Let us take a look at ten things that often go wrong on camping trips and discover some ways to overcome these complications.

1. Bad weather

It is very easy to handle rain in the city — you basically just use an umbrella or stay in for the evening. When you are camping, though, there are not many ways to escape, and getting wet leads to far more dramatic consequences. For example, if all your clothes get wet, you may end up being cold, and if all your matches get wet, you will not be able to make a fire.

How to handle this? Buy some tarp to cover your tent and prevent the things inside from getting wet. Also, you should always check the weather forecast before going on a trip and keep an extra box of matches in a waterproof packet.

2. Condensation

Condensation happens when there is a big difference in temperature on the inside and the outside. It brings you the discomfort of humid air and liquid collecting on the walls of your tent, which is not only annoying but actually harmful to your lungs.

How to handle it? Buy a good tent that allows ventilation to stop condensation in the tent, look for dry places to set it on, and do not keep wet things inside.

3. Insects

Insects are annoying even in the city. In the country, however, there is so much more of them, and they can get very attracted to you, your food, or the light you are using. It is crucial not to ignore this because bugs can be poisonous, cause allergies or merely sting you painfully.

How to handle it? You should, of course, buy good sprays for protection, but wearing appropriate clothes also helps as well as never leaving your tent open without a net.

4. Food preservation issues

There are many food problems that can ruin your experience. For instance, it can just get stolen by an animal (typically a bear, but it largely depends on where you are) or can go bad without proper preservation.

How to handle it? If you want to protect your food from animals, it is better to keep it in a container that is hard to open. Also, try not to cook anything too smelly. Make sure that all food that requires low temperature is kept in a portable fridge.

5. Sleeping troubles

Many people find it hard to sleep in tents due to several reasons, such as

bright sun in the morning

noisy birds/insects/neighbors

lack of comfort

Depending on how sensitive a sleeper you are, it can cause you anything in a range between a minor annoyance and a nervous breakdown in addition to utter exhaustion.

How to handle it? Make sure you have everything you need: a comfortable sleeping bag, a pillow, an eye mask, and earplugs. It is also important to choose a plain piece of land for setting up your tent so that you do not sleep on a pile of rocks.

6. Not finding a proper place.

All good places have a tendency to be occupied on those sunny days, so it is important not to miss your chance for a nice view.

How to handle it? Always make sure to make all reservations in advance. It will allow you to omit the disappointment of going back home when you are fully packed and prepared.

7. Complications with setting up your tent

There are two major problems with installing tents. The first one is that people who have never done it before do not usually know how to do it, and the second one is that people who have done it before do not usually remember how to do it. And briefly speaking, an instruction is never enough.

How to handle it? Always make sure that you know how to work with your old and new equipment before taking it somewhere. If it is hard, try to find a video manual, there are plenty of those on the Internet, along with the lists of the best 8-man tent for camping.

8. Poisonous things

You are very likely to face some poisonous plants as you go on a camping trip. Some of the most common ones are poison oak, poison ivy, and poison sumac, but there are many others that will be happy to either kill you or scar you for life. There are some that will only cause an itch, but it is just as unpleasant.

How to handle it? Keep away from odd-looking plants, take some medication with you, and research what kind of poisonous plants can be found in your area (so that you know what they look like).

9. Injuries

It is hard to avoid at least a minor sunburn, but those unlucky ones may end up with a broken leg or a burn. Do not underestimate how unfortunate you are — you might even break a tooth with all the dentists miles away.

How to handle it? Pack all the necessary medications and always make sure that someone knows where you are.

10. Cold

Even if you are camping in summer, it can get quite cold at night — more than you probably realize as a person living in a flat or a house. It is not something you could die from, but it is never pleasant to tremble when you sleep.

How to handle it? Take an extra blanket and some sweaters even if the weather is boiling.

Bottom Line

Without a doubt, there are many things that can stop you from having a great time on your camping trip. However, decent preparation and genuine enthusiasm can help you overcome all of them with ease.