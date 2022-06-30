American Legion Holds Double Elimination Baseball Tournament July 8th

Who:

2nd Division Department of Texas American Legion (approximately 22,000 members)/22nd District Department of Texas American Legion (12 posts/4,500 members)

American Legion Baseball is a variety of amateur baseball played by 13-to-19-year-olds in fifty states in the U.S. and Canada. More than 3,500 teams participate each year. The American Legion Department of South Dakota established the program in 1925 at Milbank, South Dakota.

https://www.legion.org/baseball

What:

American Legion Baseball Tournament (double elimination)

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gj8fQ8I4MLs

Where:

Lutheran South Academy

12555 Ryewater Drive, Houston, Texas 77089

*There will not be a gate fee and concessions will be available.

When:

Friday July 8th at 7pm, Saturday, July 9th at 6pm, and July 10th (if necessary)

Why:

2nd Division to determine who goes to Department of Texas state finals

* Senior American Legion Baseball for youth between the ages of 13 and 19