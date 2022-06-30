A Guide to The Myrtle 

Myrtle is one of the most well known plants in the world and is available from TheTreeCentre. It is widely used for its essential oil which is well known for its many health benefits. Some of the health benefits associated with this essential oil may include:

Providing relief from respiratory issues

Protection against intestinal conditions

Regulation of endocrine system

Reducing risk of particular cancers

Treatment of various skin diseases

Lowering levels of blood sugar

Improvement in kidney functioning

Enhancing cognitive strength

Improvement in heart health

A brief history of Myrtle

Myrtus communis is the scientific name of this flowering plant. It is the most widely used species variety in its genus. There is also the Saharan myrtle with scientific name of Myrtus nivellei. Thee Saharan species is widely used in that region and has similar beneficial properties.

This plant has found mention in medicine, culinary arts, culture, history and mythology for thousands of years across the globe in a wide range of cultures such as China, Ukraine, Rome, Greece, England and various others. Researchers are still discovering more about this flower. It has found a wide range of uses ranging from ornamental decoration to culinary applications to medical applications as well as an important part of the religious rituals.

It’s an evergreen shrub small in size and it might also be considered a small tree. It can grow up to 5 m. It is found in the wild around the Mediterranean area but many cultures also cultivate it.

The essential oil is found in its leaves that are typically 3 to 5 cm long. You will also find star -shaped flowers on the plant along with fruits that look similar to small blackberries. Leaves of this plant may be dried like bay leaves for various culinary applications or may be used for extracting essential oil for a wide range of medicinal uses.

Sometimes, the fruit of this plant is used for making alcohol which is known as Mirto. It is usually consumed on various Greek Isles.

One of the most significant users of this plant is as an essential oil which may be used during aromatherapy and offers a wide range of beneficial health benefits. It has a smell similar to eucalyptus. Steam distillation method is typically used for extracting oil from leaves. Here is a closer look at various benefits of this plant:

Nutritional Value

The fruit and leaves of this plant contain several beneficial organic nutrients and compounds which makes it beneficial for use as an herb as well as for extracting essential oil. It contains a variety of flavonoid compounds and antioxidants. Some of these compounds include citric acids, malic acids, tannins, pinene, linalool, catechin, quercetin , and some other sugars. Presence of so many nutrients is what makes it beneficial for human health.

Health Benefits

As discussed earlier, it offers a wide range of health benefits including enhanced immunity, better skin care, hormone balance, and respiratory health, among others.

Improvement in Respiratory Conditions

The essential oil derived from leaves of this plant is extremely popular in aromatherapy and is widely used for providing relief from respiratory issues such as asthma and bronchitis. It is believed to provide relief to the respiratory tract leading to clear passage of oxygen. It also calms down the body which results in slower breathing and relief from irritation.

Helps with Skin Care

It has been found to be an effective agent for getting rid of acne and various other skin blemishes. The essential oil should be topically applied on the blemishes. The essential oil should either be in very low concentration or should be mixed in a carrier oil. The antioxidants and other organic compounds in the essential oil can help with quicker healing of cells and improving the appearance at the place of application. Some people also like to consume it as a herb.

Better Immune System

A lot of research has been carried out to find out more about the antiparasitic and antibacterial nature of this plant. It is widely used for boosting immune system.

Helps with Improvement in Hormone Balance

A lot of research has been done on the effect of essential oil from this plant on the endocrine system in humans. It may play a role in regulating thyroid gland. Anecdotal evidence has shown that the essential oil can have a positive effect on hormonal release including the hormones related to the reproductive health in women, especially in ovaries. The essential oil could be inhaled or consumed.

May Help in Preventing the Risk of Cancer

One of the most well known health benefits of this essential oil is its richness in antioxidants that include tannins, catechin, myricetin, and quercetin. A lot of research has been done on these antioxidants and it has been found to have anticarcinogenic properties. Research published in the Natural Product Communications Journal has found that chemical composition of this plant is similar to sandalwood which has been associated with a reduction in breast and prostate cancer. More research is being done to discover more potential applications of this plant for cancer.

May Helped with Improvement in Kidney Health

One of the most common applications of leaves of this plant in the ancient times was to reduce the risk of kidney issues or urinary tract issues. This plant can be used for stimulating urination leading to elimination of excess fluids, salts, toxins and even fat from the body which should help with regulating the kidney function.

May Improve Cognition

An important flavonol found in this plant is myricetin. It has been associated with inhibiting the formation of beta-amyloid fibril which makes it an extremely powerful aid for dementia sufferers. The user of fruit and leaves of this plant can help in clearing brain fog and protecting the neural pathway degradation that typically leads to cognitive disorders.

May Be Effective in Improving Heart Health

As discussed earlier, it is rich in various antioxidants/flavonoids. These flavonoids have been found to be effective in reducing oxidization of bad cholesterol. Reduction in bad cholesterol means that your arteries and blood vessels won’t get clogged and that should also prevent atherosclerosis. Balanced level of cholesterol in the body also means your cardiovascular system will remain safe from strokes and coronary heart disease.

Diabetes Management

Though more research needs to be done on this health benefit, there is anecdotal evidence to suggest that the flavonols and other organic compounds in this plant can help in reducing the level of blood sugar plasma. Simply put, it should help in regulating blood sugar levels which is an excellent news for diabetic patients as they need to keep a tab on their blood glucose levels.

Caution

Like all the essential oils, essential oil derived from leaves of this plant should be used in extremely small doses whether it is applied topically or consumed. It is safe to eat the fruit or the leaves as an herb. However, the essential oil should be used only after consultation with an alternative healer or a professional aromatherapist before you apply it or consume it.