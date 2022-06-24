5 Pro Tips for Table Tennis

Table Tennis, without a doubt, is a fun sport. The rubber racket in your hand, the sound of the ball hitting the table, and the silence of the Table Tennis clubs only add to it. Even if you’re a beginner at the sport, you can still learn to play it well within days. Yes, believe it! Table Tennis though a gentleman’s game is easy to get started with. Plus, if you ask experts and enthusiasts, the sport would only soak you in more with time.

In case you already are an experienced player and enjoy the art, you know it’s all true. The ease and yet the interest!

besides, you would agree that there is always a room for improvement, especially in a game as plainly sophisticated and uncertain as ours! We, too, share your love for Tennis.

If you’re a Table Tennis enthusiast and are keen to develop some pro-level skills in the sport, you’ve landed on the right blog. We’ve come up with a set of tips and tricks to help you level up your game, quite literally. Have a look!

2. Grip of the racket

It is very important to have a firm grip on your racket. The way you hold your Table Tennis racket determines the quality of your gameplay. As you master the body mechanics of your table tennis racket, it improves the accuracy and control over your aim. This is why one must closely examine a racket before settling for it. Do not start learning with an old rugged handle. That is akin to skiing when the snow conditions aren’t well or surfing in the middle of a storm. These stunts are best left for the experienced, who too leave it for a fool even to take up a game in unfavorable circumstances.

2. Improve your serve

The only time you have a free hit in any sport is while serving. Learning how to make that free hit valuable gives you an upper hand over your opponent. There are a variety of ways you can serve, and mastering them all, but, going one at a time is how you improve your game. And it is not always true that a decent Table Tennis player is better at serving as well. It’s up to you to bring that expertise to the table.

3. Master the basic Table Tennis strokes

There are four types of basic forehand and backhand strokes in Table Tennis, known as, The Forehand Drive, The Backhand Drive, The Forward Push and The Backhand Push. These essential forehand and backhand strokes are your key weapons in Table Tennis. The mastery of each one of these sets the quality of your game.

4. Maintain a good ready position

As important as it is to have a strong hold on your service, it is also very crucial to be ready for the opponent’s turn. When you are in a good ready position, your body is balanced and ready to move instantly. It is also important to maintain a good eye-hand-footfall combination throughout the game.

5. Keep your eyes on the paddle of your opponent when receiving a serve

Observe how high the ball is being tossed, then look back at the racket. If you just keep looking at the ball, it allows your opponent to surprise you with deception. Always be attentive to where the racket of the server is facing and moving.

Join a Table Tennis Club

Joining a Table Tennis club and playing against as many different players as possible is another way to improve. Table Tennis clubs present you with an opportunity to meet and learn from different players. Besides having more fun, you’ll also meet people with similar interests, and that is always a good idea! A lot of Table Tennis clubs also have an in-house coach who can help you improve your game exponentially.

When you embark on this journey as a Table Tennis player, it is very important to keep in mind that at the end of the day, it all boils down to two things-Consistency and Practice! And as we all know, practice makes perfect, and consistency is the key to achieving greater heights in anything you want to do. Good luck!