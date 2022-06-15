Rekeying or replacing – What Is It and Which is Best?

While many homeowners might not know this, rekeying is entirely a solution when you have lost the keys. Many choose to change the lock completely whenever they opt for a locksmith. But rekeying can also be a solution and cost less than changing the locks. However, each solution works in certain scenarios. And while some scenarios can be settled with rekeying and replacing the lock. So, the question is which one you should opt for. And whether the rekeying is safe or not. Read on to find answers to these and more questions about rekeying and replacing the lock. And find which is best.

What does rekeying the lock means?

Many of you may be wondering what rekeying a lock means. Well, rekeying means changing the internal structure of the lock. So, it can be accessed via new keys. And while this may seem easy and simple, not all locksmiths can solve this. You will have to hire professionals. One piece of advice on hiring reliable locksmith services: do a Google search. Enter the local city name along with the locksmith. For instance, if you are looking for a locksmith in Charlotte, search for locksmith Charlotte NC. Check the customer reviews of all the locksmiths and all the services available. And review whether they offer the services that you require.

One of the best things about rekeying is it does not cost much, as you do not have to replace the existing structure.

While rekeying is not a solution for every scenario, it could be helpful if you have a costly lock and do not want to replace it. It is critical to understand that rekeying the lock does not mean that the integrity of the lock will be lost. Your lock will be as safe as it was before. However, you will have to understand that in order to replace the lock, you will have to contact a professional service. Because as simple as may it sound, changing the internal structure of the lock is not simplistic. And hiring just about anyone may not further damage the internal structure of the lock.

Benefits of rekeying:

● Cost-effective

The most prominent benefit of rekeying the lock is you do not have to spend money on the new lock. Instead, just have to pay the locksmith for his services. You will receive the new keys, and the integrity of the system will not be affected. You can choose to rekey the lock when you have a high-quality lock installed in place. As the sense of security will be the same. So, it all depends on which type of lock you are using. For instance, if you have a robust lock in place, it is best to go with rekeying the lock. And in case you have a low-quality lock — it is better to opt for replacing the lock entirely, as it increases the sense of security.

● Quick and Easy

Not many of you might think, but rekeying is actually a quick and easy fix. Hiring professionals is the way to go, as they know what they are doing and can fix the problem quickly.

What does replacing the lock means?

Replacing the lock means installing a new lock with a new key. And while it is best to opt for rekeying if you have a costly lock, replacing the lock is the way to go if you have a low-quality lock. This will allow you to change the lock and replace it with a much-sophisticated system. Needless to say, the importance of advanced lock is one that everyone understands. It will prevent intruders to break the lock easily while ensuring that you do not have to worry about valuables in your house when you are away. Replacing the lock — while not as sophisticated as rekeying the lock — has its ups and downs. For one thing, the locksmith will remove the lock from its original place and replace it with a new one. And while this may sound simple, it can be extremely difficult and may also damage the physical structure surrounding the lock — like the doors.

Which is best — replacing or rekeying?

The odds are in favor of rekeying, given it allows you to change the internal structure and use the same system with a new set of keys. The benefit of rekeying is you do not have to spend much.

At the same time, replacing the lock is the solution when you do not have a robust lock in the first place. And replacing the lock with a robust system prevents break-ins.

Conclusion,

Rekeying or replacing — both the solutions work. And while replacing the lock is suitable when you have a low-quality lock in place, rekeying the lock is the way to go if you have spent money on a sophisticated lock before. As mentioned, rekeying the lock doesn’t mean the lock will not be as robust as earlier. It simply means replacing the older key with a new one by changing the internal structure of the lock. Moreover, regardless of which you choose — rekeying or replacing the lock — you have to ensure to use only professionals for the job. Hiring professionals come with its own set of benefits. For one thing, professionals are experts in their job. And they can deal with any kind of lock conveniently. Professional services also charge you realistically.