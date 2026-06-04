DPS Shares Safety Tips as Texas Prepares to Host 2026 FIFA World Cup 

AUSTIN – As Texas prepares to welcome millions of visitors from around the world for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) encourages Texans and visitors to remain vigilant and take proactive steps to stay safe while traveling and attending World Cup events.

With increased travel, large crowds and major events expected throughout the tournament, DPS reminds the public that safety is a shared responsibility. Pay attention to your surroundings, plan and follow basic safety precautions to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.

“Texas is proud to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and for months, DPS and our state, local and federal partners have been planning and practicing to make sure we can provide a safe environment for residents and visitors,” said DPS Colonel Freeman F. Martin. “Whether you are attending a match, visiting fan events or traveling throughout the state, we encourage everyone to stay alert and follow safety guidance.”

DPS offers the following overall safety tips:

Don’t drink and drive . Make alternate plans if you are consuming alcohol at any event or watch party.

. Make alternate plans if you are consuming alcohol at any event or watch party. Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped.

while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped on the side of the road.

for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped on the side of the road. Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.

everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law. Slow down , especially with heavy traffic expected around arenas, in unfamiliar areas, in bad weather or in construction zones.

, especially with heavy traffic expected around arenas, in unfamiliar areas, in bad weather or in construction zones. Drive defensively , as an increased number of drivers on the road can present additional challenges.

, as an increased number of drivers on the road can present additional challenges. On multi-lane roads, use the left lane for passing only . Not only is it courteous driving and avoids impeding traffic, but Texas law requires slower traffic to keep to the right and to use the left lane for passing only (when posted).

. Not only is it courteous driving and avoids impeding traffic, but Texas law requires slower traffic to keep to the right and to use the left lane for passing only (when posted). Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling. For road conditions and closures in Texas, visit Drive Texas

Be Alert for Signs of Human Trafficking:

Human trafficking during large events is common – but it can happen in any community. In all cases, vigilance from the public plays a critical role in saving lives. DPS is asking everyone to stay alert to potential indicators of trafficking, including:

A person appears to be under the control of another person either physically (someone else controls the person’s possessions i.e., ID, money, phone) or psychologically (little to no eye contact, unable to speak for themselves or unable to make simple decisions without approval).

either physically (someone else controls the person’s possessions i.e., ID, money, phone) or psychologically (little to no eye contact, unable to speak for themselves or unable to make simple decisions without approval). A person has little to no awareness of their surroundings, including where they are or where they are headed.

including where they are or where they are headed. A person has an untreated illness or infection, visible injuries, or appears malnourished or sleep-deprived .

. A person’s clothing is inappropriate for the weather or environment or is dressed in a manner that does not appear age-appropriate or makes them appear older.

or is dressed in a manner that does not appear age-appropriate or makes them appear older. A person is being transported to and from work by their employer .

. A person lives where they work or works excessively long or unusual hours .

. A person’s workplace has security measures that are unusual or excessive for the type of business (i.e., boarded or opaque windows, excessive security cameras).

Report Suspicious Activity Through iWatchTexas

If you see signs of human trafficking, call 911 immediately to report it and be ready to give as many details as possible. You can also make a report on iWatchTexas or call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text “BeFree” to 233733.

iWatchTexas is a critical tool that allows Texans to report suspicious activity that may relate to criminal, terrorist or other safety-related threats. Many crimes and acts of violence are preceded by warning signs that often go unreported. By using iWatchTexas, citizens can help law enforcement detect and disrupt potential threats before they occur.