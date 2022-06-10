In The Spotlight: Reliable Ways to Find Professional Product Photographers

Finding a professional today is a challenge since many people readily offer their services and assistance in all areas of life and everyone claims to be the best. The same applies to choosing a good photographer, namely, a product photographer. Platforms that help customers meet contractors abound with offers of product photography coming from studios big and small, as well as from solo photographers. How to pick the right contractor for the job and not waste your budget and their time?

Well, a brief overview cannot delve into that much detail, but our goal is different. We want to point out two key aspects of the search. By keeping them in mind, you will navigate the task of choosing with more ease and will definitely find a photo artist who will share your idea of the perfect shot.

These key aspects are how to choose and where to choose.

How to choose a good photographer for product photography?

A good master of photographic art will meet several requirements set on your part. Check them all in advance; these materials and working details should be provided on the professional page, whether on a standalone site or in a profile on the dedicated platform.

– A portfolio of projects that meet your specific needs, that is product photography.

– Style of shots that matches your vision and highlights the purpose of your product.

– Access to a professional studio with required equipment (from light and backdrops to clamps and tables).

– The previous requirement (if met) naturally leads to satisfying another requirement – consistency of shooting style and concept through the whole shooting session (or sessions). Such ability is visible if the portfolio images for a particular project maintain the same style and ‘feel.’ In other words, you get the idea that it is a whole story about the product, not just a few separate bits made in haste.

– Requirements to send a brief or even a template of how to fill in the shooting brief. A photographer tells a story in pictures, but the ‘plot’ and the vision should be yours.

– Pricing and how rates are calculated. There can be per hour, day, or per-product pricing scheme. Each has its pros and cons because of differences in the working process.

– Test shoot. It is not an obligatory part of making a deal, but a short shooting session or a test shot may give you and the photographer an understanding if you are a match for this collab.

Where to choose a good photographer for product photography?

Now that you know what to look for, the question is where to look for it? Browse through sites like Fiverr with thousands of both amateur and experienced photographers? Or go to sites that host big-name studios with breathtaking price tags like Thumbtack or Freelancer?

It all depends on your goals and budget. You can go to these sites and filter people by location (‘near you’ is preferable), reputation, reviews, and availability on the given date. But that’s still a pretty big job that does not necessarily bring you the desired haul.

However, today there is one more option of looking for professionals who provide niche services and look for direct contact with customers. We mean dedicated platforms and groups that represent small communities of independent freelancers and craftspeople who have several successful projects under their belts and offer reasonable pricing (because they are only establishing their names in the field).

Such groups (apps or web platforms) are usually created with a location filter in mind. So if you reside in New York or in Washington, Chicago, or Los Angeles, you will find hubs of photographers who are working in the same area. That’s really convenient.

One such platform is Heroshot.io which unites photographers specializing in product & fashion photography. It unites professionals working in New York, Los Angeles and many more cities offering all possible kinds of product photos and fashion photoshoots. You don’t have to research if a photographer you are interested in provides the services you need. You filter by the type of service and see who fits the requirement. It’s that simple. Contact them, agree upon pricing, and put your shooting process in motion.

Finding a really good photographer near you should not be a problem anymore!