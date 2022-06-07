Libraries to Close in Observance of Juneteenth

All branches of Fort Bend County Libraries, which includes the Cinco Ranch Branch and the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch, will be closed Monday, June 20, in observance of Juneteenth. Regular library hours will resume on Tuesday, June 21.

Your online library is always open at www.fortbend.lib.tx.us for searching the catalog, renewing books or placing holds, streaming movies or music, downloading e-books, or using the research databases.

For additional information, contact the library system’s Communications Office at 281-633-4734.