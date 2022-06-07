Postino Announces Opening Date for New Katy Location, Along with New Wine Cult Program

HOUSTON (June 3, 2022) — Postino — the all-day wine bar and café announced it’s opening its next location in the newly renovated open-air lifestyle center, LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch (23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd Ste D100, Katy, TX 77494), in the fast-growing city of Katy. Slated for a June 6 opening, Postino Cinco Ranch will provide a unique dining addition to the upscale shopping district, a bustling area home to foodies and wine lovers eager for a casual respite in which to enjoy palette pleasing wines and eclectic bites. In addition, Postino Wine Cult, a membership-only wine club will also debut offering highly-curated wines, buzz-worthy experiences, and exclusive Postino perks.

The introduction of the Wine Cult Program will offer Houstonians an opportunity to celebrate the world of wine and capture the spirit of Postino’s upbeat ethos in a quarterly ($60) or annual ($220) basis. Wine aficionados will receive two Cult Boxes per quarter, each including two wines (a mix of reds and whites). The wines are accompanied by educational and mind-expanding content, all curated by Postino’s beverage director and Advanced Sommelier, Brent Karlicek. As with Postino’s seasonally changing wine list, Karlicek focuses on finding the most palate-pleasing boutique wines that are equally adventurous and approachable.

“Great wine elevates any dining experience and makes it unforgettable, which is why this new program is aimed at introducing guests to unexpected and delicious wines from some of the most passionate winemakers in the industry,” Karlicek says. “With Wine Cult, our members get that same Postino experience outside of our four walls, along with learning materials and all sorts of other fun hook-ups.”

For those looking to feed their love of wine and good food in person, Postino’s newest location in Cinco Ranch will be located in the center of LaCenterra overlooking the plaza’s green space and courtyard and will feature a spacious 3900-square-foot mid-century modern, open-air layout including rollaway glass walls, an expansive patio designed to enjoy ice cold craft beers, wine by the glass for $6 before 5pm and live entertainment. This location will follow a unique design by incorporating quirky and nostalgic elements like a full spread of vintage Murano glass fixtures. An homage to Katy’s “American Telephone & Telegraph Co.” founded in 1900 — the restaurant features a colorful, photo-worthy art wall composed of 185 antique rotary phones as well as a fully functional, stand-alone vintage telephone booth. Additionally, Postino worked with local artist, Robert Leroy Hodge to install an expansive mural to further delight guests’ senses, as well as artwork from partnered Postino artist Josh Rhodes.

Since making its Houston debut in 2017, Postino has become a proud member of the Houston community – one glass of wine and board of bruschetta at a time. With locations in the Heights, Town and Country, Uptown and Montrose neighborhoods, the sophisticated yet approachable menu offers a lineup 12 delectable bruschetta options including combinations like Prosciutto di Parma, Fig & Mascarpone and Sweet N’ Spicy Pepper Jam & Goat Cheese, as well as a menu of shareables or “Snacky Things” like Crispy Cauliflower dressed in sultana raisins, capers and their house romesco sauce. Additionally, Postino guests can indulge in heartier options including fresh-pressed paninis, bountiful salads, scratch soups, rustic charcuterie boards and a curated wine selection. As such, Postino will give Katy residents a welcome culinary destination in which to kick back and connect, all while enjoying delectable food, wine and inviting hospitality.

“We’ve received such a warm reception in Houston,” said Co-Founder Lauren Bailey. “Over the years, we’ve had so many guests visiting us from Katy, that we had to come check out the community. We’re thrilled to find this spot and create a place for the Katy community to gather. We can’t wait!”

Postino Cinco Ranch will feature its award-winning wine and beer program curated by Advanced Sommelier Brent Karlicek with $6 glasses of wine from one of the menu’s 30+ wines – along with $6 pitchers of local brews every day from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM – making guests feel right at home for lunch, dinner, or a joyful afternoon with friends.

The weekend brunch at Postino is in a category all its own and will appeal to Katy area residents and visitors in the open-air shopping destination looking for a curated selection of farm-fresh culinary offerings like Umbria Egg Toast featuring scrambled egg with crèma and white truffle, crispy oyster mushroom, and parmigiano reggiano atop a toasted ciabatta, and the Smoked Salmon Carpaccio with Sicilian garlic yogurt, smoked salmon, capers, pickled red onion, avocado, and dill. Cocktail highlights include the Lectric’ Eye composed of Cappelletti, Dolin Blanc, fresh lemon juice, and soda, and the Sherry Mary featuring Oloroso Sherry, Rainwater Madeira, and bloody Mary mix. With $6 Mimosas and Bellinis on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weekends at LaCenterra are looking sunny indeed.

ABOUT POSTINO WINECAFÉ

Postino co-founders, Lauren Bailey & Craig DeMarco, create inspired restaurants that are connected to the communities they serve. The team built a foundation on historically relevant buildings integral to the neighborhoods they surround. Hallmarks include pairing delicious food with local ingredients, bespoke beverage programs and a warm, friendly culture that brings everyone together. Bailey was included on Nation’s Restaurant News “Power 50” list in 2019 and 2021.

Led by Postino, Upward Projects has built a cult-like following with mid-century adaptive reuse design, unique real estate selection, and decked-out menus of crave-worthy sharables that will instigate last-bite fights. Upward Projects also promotes in-fill development by focusing on adaptive reuse projects and creating modern “third places” that hope to enhance the neighborhood culture they inhabit.