Houston, TX – In celebration of the first-ever National Outlet Shopping Day™ on June 11 and 12, Katy Mills will reward shoppers with fantastic finds, exclusive deals and giveaways all weekend long.

In addition, as part of the epic two-day blowout, Katy Mills along with all Simon Premium Outlets and Mills, is offering the Ultimate Power Shopper Giveaway to all visitors throughout the weekend. The grand prize package, valued at $75,000, includes a premium electric vehicle from VinFast and a $20,000 shopping spree.

In honor of National Outlet Shopping Day, Katy Mills shoppers who present their same-day receipts of $300 or more at Simon Guest Services will receive a bonus $30 gift card to select retailers to use at any time while supplies last.

WHAT:

Katy Mills celebrates National Outlet Shopping Day with special retailer offers and Ultimate Power Shopper Giveaway.

The first 500 shoppers on Saturday, June 11, will receive a complimentary tote bag and can begin fueling the big day of savings with Welcome Coffee and Donuts at 10 AM at Entrances 2, 3, & 6. Beginning at 1 PM, Katy Police Department’s Mascot Officer Hopps will visit with shoppers in the Food Court sharing fun family giveaways followed by live music at 2 PM and a complimentary afternoon sweet treat served in the Neighborhood 2 Courtyard at 3 PM.

On Sunday, June 12 beginning at noon, area-residents are invited to shop and have some family-fun with complimentary Milk & Cookies, fashion stilt walkers, balloon artists, caricature art and face painters, and more!

For more information on the event, participating retailers and Ultimate Power Shopper Giveaway click here.

WHEN:

June 11-12, 2022

WHERE:

Katy Mills

5000 Katy Mills Circle

Katy TX 77494