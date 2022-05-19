Are Vitrified Tiles Acid-Proof? 

Vitrified tiles are nothing but ceramic tiles that have undergone an extra process of vitrification that strengthens the tile even more than it is. Vitrified tiles are doubly durable and long-lasting, are non-porous and are an easy replacement for marble and granite flooring when it comes to visual appearance and aesthetic values of the house. Acid-proof and acid-resistant tiles are vitrified tiles that can stand the test of the harshness of the chemical. They are manufactured using special, processed materials at extremely high temperatures. Acid proof tiles are specially designed tiles to resist acid, alkali, solvents handled in chemical plants. They are fired at temperatures as high as 1100 degree Celsius which fuses the materials to fuse into a composite tile that later adds to the properties like abrasion resistance, low water absorption, and high compressive strength.

Fully Vitrified Tiles

Fully vitrified tile is by nature inert and chemical resistant which means they do not react with acids and caustics which makes them an ideal choice for industrial and chemical plants.

How Are Fully Vitrified Tiles Manufactured?

Things to know about full body vitrified tiles are that these tiles are manufactured using special non ferrous clay that are processed at extremely high temperatures this process causes the raw materials to fuse and form a compact mass with an extremely low water absorption of less than 0.5% resulting in the formation of a very strong body, solid through color fade proof with a very hard surface Mohs hardness of 7.

Different Types of Vitrified Tiles

Vitrified Tiles are made of quartz, silica, clay, and feldspar. These are combined together with the process of vitrification. Certain types of vitrified tiles are listed below:

Double Charged Vitrified Tiles

Double charge tiles are manufactured by infusing two layers of tiles together that makes them thicker than most standard tiles. They are 3-4 mm thick to be precise and are mostly used in high traffic areas.

Full Body Vitrified Tiles

Full body vitrified tiles have color pigments deeply ingrained in them through layers. It’s not just the top layer where the colour pigments are but it seeps in the whole tile. This brings uniformity throughout and the tile is homogenous.

Soluble Salt Vitrified Tiles

In these tiles, the liquid color printing is done on the tile before the tile is fired. Soluble salts are used to penetrate into the vitrified tile and give color, designs, and create patterns on the tile.

Glazed Body Vitrified Tile

Glazed body vitrified tiles have a layer of liquid glass on them which gives them the added sheen or ‘glaze’. These tiles are also fairly resistant to scratch and stains.

Physical Properties of Acid-Proof Tiles

Acid-proof tiles are those that can withstand the harshness of chemicals. That means that their water absorption rate is also slightly higher than the rest with 0.6% water absorption, they have a breaking strength of about 3000 minutes, and have a solid abrasion resistance too.

Pros and Cons of Vitrified Tiles

The advantages are quite evident and as listed below:

Vitrified tiles are doubly durable

Can be used in heavy foot traffic areas

Highly resistant to water, stains, and scratches

Very easy to maintain

Great alternative to natural stone floorings

While there are some not so ignorable pros, the disadvantages are there too.

Expensive installation

Can be a little slippery

Not eco-friendly

Vitrified tiles are arguably one of the strongest when it comes to tiles, and hence, when it comes to acid-proof areas, you can go for vitrified tiles too. Due to their vitrified nature, their lifespan increases by a large margin and can last you years without having to relook at them at intervals.

Author Bio

Isha Tandon has worked within the architecture and interior design industry as a flooring consultant expert – specializing in tiles, stones, and terrazzo. She has worked with Orientbell Limited, a leading tile manufacturer in India, as a product development manager in the design team and has recently joined the marketing team as their digital content expert. Her experience comes in handy in understanding the audience as she creates value-driven functional & informational content for the readers. She creates lifestyle pieces that focus on interior design products, trends, and processes. She loves to travel to historic places with rich architecture.