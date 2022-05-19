Store2Door Miami’s Alex Kleyner Reports Steady Growth In The First Quarter Of 2022

Store2Door, the unique combination food operation that delivers carefully stored and packaged food and supplies to your doorstep, reported a 12% increase in sales for the first quarter of 2022 since opening its Miami store. The store opened on the premise that Latin American culinary practices, ingredients and menus have become increasingly popular worldwide as has the Middle Eastern culinary market. The store attracts customers from worldwide destinations, and the increase in sales can be attributed to the store’s Latin American and Middle Eastern markets.

According to a spokesperson for Alex Kleyner, the originator and founder of the store and its unique concept, the 12% increase also results from the store’s ability to locate hard-to-find ingredients that are only available in other countries and specialty markets. The global supply chain commonly fails to establish solid delivery contracts for rare ingredients in sufficient quantities to meet customer demand worldwide. Kleyner uses his exceptional contacts to keep the supply chain for his stores open and efficient. The demand for Store2Door Miami products continues to grow and expand at a satisfactory rate.

Helping Other Businesses Meet Customer Demand

Kleyner and Store2Door Miami also makes it possible for other local businesses to meet customer demands for rare recipes and goods related to specialty cuisines. Customers can order hard-to-find products from any vendor working with Kleyner. The vendor places its order with Store2Door Miami, and the product can be shipped to the vendor or directly to the customer. Store2Door Miami qualifies for extremely low shipping costs, and the economies of scale lower the overall prices of products when compared to its competitors. International customers can locate and buy rare items at reasonable prices. Store2Door Miami looks out for the small business owner by enabling the person to compete for business in international markets where fulfillment comprises a major criterion in sales.

Store2Door Details

The Store2Door concept started and grew quickly during the Covid-19 panic. Middle Eastern and Latin American countries often shut down during the height of the crisis and lockdowns. The demand for reliable fulfillment services grew exponentially, and Store2Door rapidly fulfilled the needs of businesses and consumers. The company shipped hard-to-find disinfection supplies like rubbing alcohol, food items, facial masks, oxygen concentrators, rubber gloves, respirators, dried ethnic foods and personal protective equipment from top-rated U.S. suppliers.

About Store2Door

Store2Door Miami

Contact: AlexKleyner@store2door.com