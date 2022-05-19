AG Paxton Announces Over $620 Million Collected by Bankruptcy and Collections Division During His Tenure

AUSTIN –Attorney General Paxton is pleased to announce that the Bankruptcy and Collections Division of the Office of the Texas Attorney General has collected a total of $51,573,667 for fiscal year 2022, outstripping its $50 million goal for that time period. The goal was set by the Legislative Budget Board, which is a committee of the Texas Legislature that creates budget expectations for legislative appropriations and evaluates state operations.

During General Paxton’s time in office, the Bankruptcy and Collections Division has collected a grand total of $620.1 million. The Division is responsible for recovering monies owed to the state by third parties, in the form of debts, judgments, taxes, fees, fines, penalties, loans, and other obligations.