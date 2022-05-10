Tenpenny Rallies At State Golf Tournament

By Terry Carter

Tompkins golfer Colt Tenpenny advanced to the UIL 6A State Golf Tournament recently by a single shot at the Region III tournament.

On Monday Tenpenny scrambled to stay in contention during the first of two rounds of state championship competition at Legacy Hills Golf Club. The Falcon senior shot 39-40—79 (+7) in round one as an individual medalist in a highly competitive field. Top scorers on Monday included numerous under-par rounds, led by a 4-under-par 68 from Garrett Endicott of Northside Clark.

But day two yielded better scoring for Tenpenny and the rest of the competitors. Approaches, putting and scoring dropped low on Tuesday. Tenpenny shot 39-36— 75 (+3) to at 154 (+10) for the 36-hole event. It’s a solid showing when everyone is trying to showcase their talents.

The Tompkins standout golfer struggled a bit on the par-3 holes, finished +7 over the two days. He shot 2-under-par on the par-5s. Overall he notched four birdies in his state tournament appearance.

Tenpenny shot 74-77— 151 at the Region III-6A tournament two weeks ago to place eighth and earn the final qualifying spot in the state tournament. In 2021, he won the Region III golf tournament by a single shot, shooting 69-71—140 (-2) on the difficult Eagle Pointe layout near Mont Belvieu.

With a few holes left to be played on Tuesday in the final round of the UIL 6A tournament, JJ Pearce’s Preston Stout leads the field at 8-under after burning up the front nine with a 6-under-par 30. He opened on the first hole with a hole-out eagle to and then added four birdies for what may be in contention for a UIL 9-hole state championship record. Stout shot 70 on day one and teed off earlier than the final groups that included round-one leaders.

At the same time, Endicott shot 1-under-par 35 on first nine holes. He birdied and is 6-under at press time with six holes left to play. With 11 players under par in round two, this state tournament ranks as one of the strongest scoring fields to date. And past state tournaments have included eventual PGA major championship winners like Jordan Spieth.