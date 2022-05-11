How You Can Become CCNA Certified Professional?

Cisco offers a certification course called Certified Cisco Network Associate (CCNA). Cisco is a renowned provider of in-house designed and produced IT network equipment. Cisco has the highest market share of any IT vendor, and its products are utilized virtually universally in business and industry as the largest OEM in their area.

What is the CCNA (Certified Cisco Network Associate) Certification?

A CCNA certification verifies a person’s skill, ability, and expertise in fixing, configuring, and troubleshooting networks. CCNA is the foundation course for Network Engineers, and once the basics are in place, after completing the CCNA, other suppliers, such as Juniper, HP, and Dell, to mention a few, consider it reputable.

CCNA specialists work at the technical end of the network, assuring proper performance of network equipment like routers, switches, and firewalls since businesses all over the globe rely on IT services to run successfully and profitably.

Who Can Take The CCNA Exam?

Surprisingly, there are no official requirements that one needs to meet to sit for the CCNA tests. Companies hire Network Engineers that are CCNA certified, regardless of experience level, making CCNA certificates a very appealing alternative for a recent graduate to pursue.

How to Obtain the Certification

A person must pass specified tests linked to the CCNA certification to qualify. They can get passing grades in one of the following subjects:

Exams ICDN1 (100-101) or ICDN2 (200-101)

CCNA (200-120) Exam

Registration for these exams can be done directly through Cisco or a recognized CCNA training partner.

The CCNA certification examinations are administered by Pearson Vue, an authorized testing partner. Spots are restricted and get filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Therefore, you are encouraged to register for the test at least two days ahead of the scheduled test date.

To pass the tests, the candidate must achieve an average of 80% or higher. The average CCNA certification costs approximately INR 25,000.

Obtaining Appropriate Certification Training

Attempting to take the exam without any prior training, regardless of the level of experience, would be a bad idea. Aspirants who receive accredited training from a reputable training provider have a better chance of passing the exam on their first attempt.

There are numerous programs available, each with its delivery method, length, and effectiveness.

When selecting a training program for the CCNA certification, keep these factors in mind.

Training Location – It is critical to select a convenient training venue. These classes are available at community colleges and other technical schools. They’re also available on the internet.

– It is critical to select a convenient training venue. These classes are available at community colleges and other technical schools. They’re also available on the internet. Program Length – A program’s length might range from a few days to as long as a person needs to study for the exam. As long as you cover all of the relevant material, there is no exact length that is optimum.

Cost of the CCNA Exam

The CCNA exam fees are $300, excluding tax, around INR 22,342. You can also pay for the exam with Cisco Learning Credits. These are prepaid credits that a company may buy so that their employees can utilize them however they choose on the Cisco platform.

Are you trying to save money? If you believe a CCNA certification will benefit your employer, talk to your boss about if the organization would pay for the CCNA exam cost.

Exam Structure

It is critical to identify what to expect to prepare successfully for the exam. Each CCNA exam differs slightly from the previous one, and it gets delivered in one of the following formats:

ICDN1 – A person has 90 minutes to pass this exam, including 40 to 50 questions.

ICDN2 – This test contains 40 to 50 questions and a time limit of 75 to 90 minutes.

Combined CCNA – This exam has 45 to 55 questions and a time limit of 90 minutes.

The test’s purpose is to determine an individual’s ability to install, configure, and troubleshoot network systems. This CCNA certification has a validity for three years once the examinations have been passed with an 80 percent or higher score.

How might the CCNA certification help you advance in your career?

The CCNA certification is one of the well-sought after in the industry. It opens up new prospects for promotions and higher-paying jobs. According to studies, having a CCNA certification results in a 20% increase in salary.

Requirements Following the Exam

Once a person has earned the CCNA certification, they must ensure that they put their newly learned skills to the test in everyday situations. Being a member of the Cisco certified network is something to be proud of. Seeking out and networking with other like-minded people is also a productive way to keep learning about Cisco Network systems.

Because the technology involved is constantly changing, networking with other IT professionals can assist a person in staying current as they try to keep their certification standard and prepare for their future steps, including other Cisco associate-level certifications.

In Conclusion

The CCNA tests take knowledge and dedication, but the benefits are well worth the effort. Given the fierce competition in the IT networking area, a professional certification that certifies your skills and goes a long way toward proving devotion to the company is the only way to stand out from the crowd and get your CV recognized.