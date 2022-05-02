19-6A Boys’ Soccer Awards Diversified

By Terry Carter

After a brilliant run to the 6A state semifinals, the Seven Lakes Spartans were among four Katy ISD teams to receive All-District 19-6A Distinct Awards after the boys’ soccer season.

Tompkins’ Luis Lugo picked up the District MVP honor. And Falcon boys’ soccer coach Tom Jones received the Coach of the Year accolade.

Cinco Ranch’s Danny Vargas was 1-of-2 players honored as Forward of the Year. Cougar Ossian Elgstrom also shared Defender of the Year recognition in this talented district. Taylor’s Lewis Paterson shared Defender of the Year honors with Elgstrom, and the Mustang’s Aidan Bousleiman claimed Goalkeeper of the Year.

Seven Lakes awards included: Forward of the Year Noa Stasic; Midfielder of the Year Aidan Morrison; and Newcomer of the Year Kortay Koc, the freshman standout for the Spartans. As a team, Seven Lakes was also noted as District 19-6A champion, Region III champion and a state semifinalist in 6A boys’ soccer.

First Team All-District Choices by the boys’ soccer coaches included:

Cinco Ranch: Pablo Rodriguez, Khalil Khenayzir, Gabriel Sebastiao, Jonathan Ortiz

Katy: Tyler Morgan

Mayde Creek: Brian Arevalo, Italo Rodriguez

Morton Ranch: Kevin Sanchez, Chris Hernandez

Seven Lakes: Ty Koc, Javier Rivas, Ben Galloway, Hunter Merritt, Gabe Gonzalez

Taylor: Luke Skelton, Alex Bowman, Lukas Piotrowicz

Tompkins: Rafa Gonzales, Ojas Shandilya, Eddie Vasquez, Jose Ramos