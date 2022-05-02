Jordan, Paetow Collect All-District Soccer Picks

By Terry Carter

District 19-5A proved powerful this soccer season as the Jordan Warriors and the Magnolia Lady Bulldogs both claimed Region III-5A titles and played in the state semifinals.

For the Jordan boys’ team, which finished second to Paetow in league play, claimed the Region III-5A crown and played in the 5A state semifinals, the All-District special awards were spread out among a host of talented players.

Despite Magnolia’s success in the girls’ 5A division, which included a regional title and state semifinal competition, honors were also diversified.

All-District 19-5A Boys’ Selections, District Awards

In boys’ soccer, Jordan soccer coach Jason Meekins was honored as the Coach of the Year for 19-5A. Jordan’s Ryan Armijo received District MVP, and Marcelo Ojeda got Newcomer of the Year.

Paetow honorees included Co-Defensive Player of the Year Toheeb Oladipupo and Goalkeeper of the Year Ismael Espinosa.

First Team All-District Selections for the boys included Katy ISD talents:

From Jordan, Elijah Betancourt, Ben Bucic and Pierce Sanchez

From Paetow, Jose Dominguez, Lukas Herrera, Daniel Marquez and Roberto Sepulveda

All-District 19-5A Girls’ Selections, District Awards

Magnolia coach April Cleveland took Coach of the Year honors, and Magnolia collected four individual awards. Jordan sophomore Peri Olmo was named Offensive MVP for the 2022 season, and Lady Warrior sophomore Brooklyn Chavis received Newcomer of the Year.

First Team All-District Selections for the girls included Katy ISD talents: