Erck Leads All-District 19-6A Girls’ Sections

By Terry Carter

Lady Spartan junior forward Haydan Erck received the All-District 19-6A Girls’ Soccer MVP award, 1-of-3 distinct awards won by Seven Lakes’ Region III-6A quarterfinal team.

The Lady Spartans also had Offensive MVP Katie Fitzpatrick and Defensive MVP Katie Lennon honored by 19-6A soccer coaches. Katy’s Jessica Rico was voted All-District Goalkeeper, and Taylor’s Kendall Hemperley was picked as the Newcomer of the Year.

Katy girls’ soccer coach Diane Loftin earned Coach of the Year distinction.

First Team All-District Selections included:

Cinco Ranch: Abby Mercadante, Izzy Rodriguez

Katy: Hannah Phillips, Rebecca Partyka, Angie Hamberlin, Jessica Rico

Mayde Creek: Kirsten Baxa

Morton Ranch: Genoveva Bonilla

Seven Lakes: Katie Fitzpatrick, Haydan Erck, Katie Lennon, Wagoner Townsen, Maddie Rich, Kennedy Reed

Taylor: Chauner Clausing, Kendall Hemperley, Mara Ramazanoglu

Tompkins: Valentina Gianinetto, Gabriela Rodriguez, Haven Nail, Ilyse Lehmann, Gabriella Vazquez