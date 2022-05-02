Erck Leads All-District 19-6A Girls’ Sections

By Terry Carter
Lady Spartan junior forward Haydan Erck received the All-District 19-6A Girls’ Soccer MVP award, 1-of-3 distinct awards won by Seven Lakes’ Region III-6A quarterfinal team.
The Lady Spartans also had Offensive MVP Katie Fitzpatrick and Defensive MVP Katie Lennon honored by 19-6A soccer coaches. Katy’s Jessica Rico was voted All-District Goalkeeper, and Taylor’s Kendall Hemperley was picked as the Newcomer of the Year.
Katy girls’ soccer coach Diane Loftin earned Coach of the Year distinction.
First Team All-District Selections included:
Cinco Ranch: Abby Mercadante, Izzy Rodriguez
Katy: Hannah Phillips, Rebecca Partyka, Angie Hamberlin, Jessica Rico
Mayde Creek: Kirsten Baxa
Morton Ranch: Genoveva Bonilla
Seven Lakes: Katie Fitzpatrick, Haydan Erck, Katie Lennon, Wagoner Townsen, Maddie Rich, Kennedy Reed
Taylor: Chauner Clausing, Kendall Hemperley, Mara Ramazanoglu
Tompkins: Valentina Gianinetto, Gabriela Rodriguez, Haven Nail, Ilyse Lehmann, Gabriella Vazquez