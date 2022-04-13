Texas State Library and Archives Commission Announces New Commissioner Nancy Painter Paup, Reappointment of Iglesias and Chair Wong

The Office of the Governor has announced a new appointment to the Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC), effective immediately. Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Commissioner Nancy Painter Paup, with a term to expire Sept. 28, 2027. Additionally, Gov. Abbott reappointed David Iglesias and Martha Wong, Ed.D. for terms set to expire on Sept. 28, 2027.

The Texas State Library and Archives Commission is the governing board of the agency with which it shares a name. The Commission ensures that the agency effectively and conscientiously pursues its mission to provide citizens access to the information they need to lead informed, productive and fulfilled lives.

“I am delighted to welcome Commissioner Paup to the Texas State Library and Archives Commission and look forward to working with her. She brings extensive experience in business and has a lifelong commitment to historic preservation and educational activities,” said TSLAC Director and Librarian Gloria Meraz. “We are grateful to have her join the Commission and appreciate the insight and leadership she brings to the agency.”

Nancy Painter Paup of Fort Worth manages and directs business, real estate, and ranching interests in Texas and is actively involved in the arts and historical preservation efforts throughout the state. She serves on the Humanities Texas Board, the Cultural Foundation of the Texas Panhandle Advisory Board, and the Jane Nelson Institute for Women’s Leadership at Texas Woman’s University (TWU) Advisory Council. She is a member of the Philosophical Society of Texas and co-founder of the Nancy P. and Thaddeus E. Paup Lecture Series and the Pioneering Women: Leaders and Trailblazers Book Series at TWU. She is a former gubernatorial appointee on TWU’s Board of Regents and a former member of the Texas State Historical Association Board at the University of Texas at Austin and the Center for Teaching Excellence Advisory Board at Texas A&M University. She remains actively involved in publications at Texas A&M University, including the Nancy and Ted Paup Ranching Heritage Book Series, and is an ordained elder at First Presbyterian Church of Fort Worth. Paup received a Bachelor of Science in Education and a Master of Education from TWU. Her post-graduate studies include attending Dartmouth College, Harvard University, and The Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania. She received certifications in fund development, strategic leadership, and private wealth management, respectively.

David Iglesias of Tyler is the Principal Attorney with Iglesias Law Firm, PLLC. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and is admitted to practice before the United States Supreme Court, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, and in other courts and jurisdictions. Iglesias was appointed by the Supreme Court of Texas to the Board of Disciplinary Appeals. Iglesias volunteers with UT Health East Texas, UT Health Tyler, the Federalist Society, Hispanic Leadership Alliance, the Tyler ISD Foundation, and other organizations. Governor Abbott first appointed him to TSLAC in 2021. Iglesias received a Bachelor of Arts in History and Political Science from Austin College and a Juris Doctor degree from Texas Tech University School of Law.

Martha Wong, Ed.D. of Houston is a community volunteer, former state representative and former Houston city council member. Before her state and community service, she was Director of Community Resource and Development at Southwest College. Wong also served as an associate professor at Baylor University. She began her career with the Houston Independent School District serving in a variety of roles as an associate superintendent, elementary school principal, special education teacher, and first-grade teacher. Wong became the first Asian American woman elected to the Houston City Council when she served from 1994 to 2000. She also became the first Asian American woman to be elected to the Texas House of Representatives, where she served from 2003 to 2007. Wong is a member of the Houston Association of Retired Teachers, Asian Pacific American Heritage Association, and Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society. She serves on the Advisory Board of the School of Biomedical Informatics at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. She has previously served as a board member for the American Red Cross, Neuhaus Education Center, Houston Olympic 2012 Foundation, Alley Theater, Lions Eye Bank Foundation, and University of Houston (UH) Alumni Organization. Wong was inducted into the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame in 1994. She has been recognized as a Distinguished University of Houston Alumni by the UH Alumni Association and the College of Education. Governor Abbott first appointed her to TSLAC in 2015 and she will continue to serve as Chairwoman of the board. Wong received a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Education and Education Doctorate in Educational Administration from the University of Houston.