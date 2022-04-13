Cross Creek Ranch Promotes Local Artists April 23

Paintings, ceramics, woodwork, jewelry and other items created by local artists and artisans will be on display during the Cross Creek Ranch Art Market & Home Tour 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 23.

Art lovers can visit the Cross Creek Ranch Welcome Center, 6450 Cross Creek Bend Lane, to browse the works by artists from the First Saturday Arts Market and Market at Sawyer Yards.

Attendees will also enjoy music, giant art photo opportunities, face painters, balloon artists and caricature artists. Cuisine from food trucks — including Pak Man and Mary Had a Little Party — will be available for purchase. Admission to the event is free.

“We have partnered with First Saturday Arts Market and Market at Sawyer Yards to showcase local artists several times in the past,” said Rob Bamford, general manager of Cross Creek Ranch. “What makes the art market unique is that all the art and handcrafted items exhibited are original creations. Attendees are sure to find a one-of-a-kind piece to wear or display in their home.”

This year’s vendors include Ana (Naty) Conde, Ann Duff, Blakeney McGee, Bug In The Box, Cammie’s Handmade Soap, Caroline Z. Marcos, Frison Design Workshop, Jo Edwards, Kerry Hastings Hogan Fine Art, KOLORIZED by eva konopka, Laurel Creek Studios by Laurie Stevens, Life Beneath the Pines, Lisa Morales, Mindful Art by Eugenia Algaze Garcia, Modern Artifacts, Poca Ance, R Michael Hardy Woodworking, Rick Spacek, Shiondoba, Texas Designer Wreaths, The Hanging Pendant, tic Jewelry Designs, Tiffany Nesbit and Watercolor Expressions.

All fifteen of the community’s professionally decorated model homes will be open for touring. Each home boasts the latest home décor trends.

“We think our builders’ model homes are works of art,” Bamford said. “Each is unique. You won’t find any two homes decorated the same way. If you are looking for ideas, you definitely want to look them over.”

For more information about the art market, visit www.crosscreektexas.com/ArtMarket .