Everything You Need to Know About Wheelie Shoes    

Wheelies shoes refer to shoes that contain removable or retractable wheels on each sole. Most have a single wheel on the back, while those for kids usually include two wheels for providing better stability and control. The wheels extend slightly from the sole, allowing the wearer to skate by leaning back on the heels. It’s fun to glide along the pavements wearing wheelie shoes and is popular among stunt lovers. While trying these for the first time, it is advisable to wear elbow pads, knee pads, wrist guards, and a helmet for safety and protection while maintaining a low speed. This article will guide you in understanding all the essential things you need to know about these skating shoes and some tips for using them if you are buying these shoes for your kids.

How to insert and remove the wheels?

You can insert the wheels by firmly pushing them into the wheel brackets until you hear a sharp clicking sound. Hold the shoe upside down to remove the wheels while placing your thumb against the sides. Push the sides upwards and outside until they come off.

Tips for getting started with wheelie shoes

Start by getting used to the feeling of being on wheels by holding on to a platform or fixed object until you are comfortable.

Slowly move your leg forward and backward while balancing your weight, but avoid leaning your body back.

Lift the toes of your front foot till the wheels touch the floor, and do the same with your back foot. Try rolling gently without going too fast. Experts usually recommend placing the dominant or strong foot in front.

To stop the wheels, place your toes on the front. You could try practicing it a few times till you can stop comfortably.

How Many Wheels can you choose from?

Wheelie shoes are available in single and double wheel configurations. You can easily fix or remove the wheels. Professional skate stunt artists will benefit from the single wheels as it is much more comfortable for quick twists and turns.

Choosing the Patterns and Materials

The roller shoes are available in various patterns and styles and come in multiple attractive prints and colors. You can choose any one of your favorites. Choosing the material of the shoe is also very important as it depends on the durability of the shoes.

The skate shoes are available in two different materials: canvas and synthetic. But in most of the shoes, the sole part would be rubber material. Manufacturers make the tongue of the rolling shoes thick to make them super comfortable. It comes with lace closures that help to keep your feet steady. And most importantly, the shoes come with low-profile wheels for easy and fast turns.

Popular Wheelie Shoe Designs

One of the popular designs loved by many wheelers is the shoes with LED lights at the sides. These shoes have a button that controls the light and produces ten different light sequences. It comes with rechargeable batteries along with a USB cord. The sequence of light remains for 4 minutes and automatically turns off. These types of rolling shoes are in high demand.

Tips for Using Them Safely

Never allow your children to skate in wheelie shoes without protective gear.

Ensure the wheel does not have any rocks or other objects that might obstruct the wheel’s movement and cause injury while rolling.

Allow your children to skate in public only once they have mastered basic steps like slowing down and stopping.

Always ensure that they are used on flat surfaces because there can be a fatal accident if you allow them to skate on rocky places.

It would be better if your kids moved at a slow to medium speed initially to stay safe.

You should also ensure they tie their laces firmly before rolling.

Conclusion

Skating allows your children to socialize while improving their physical and emotional health. Wheelie shoes can be used as cool skating shoes and daily shoes by simply repairing and removing the wheels. So, it is better to choose them by going through the reviews of different shoes and analyzing if the shoes you choose are the perfect ones for a better skating experience.