5 Great Places To Meet Older Women To Date

Struggling to meet single older women? Wondering what are the best places to meet older women to date? If so, this is the guide for you.

Below, we’ll reveal five hotspots that are packed with single older women looking to meet younger guys.

Here are the best places to meet older women that you should try if you’re looking to date a cougar.

Try and Meet Older Women Through Friends

Most women are more comfortable meeting potential partners through friends, and older women are no different.

When a friend recommends a guy for them to date, it dispels any fears that they have about him being creepy or dangerous. After all, she trusts her friends not to associate with creepy or dangerous men.

What’s more, she trusts her friends to recommend men with personalities that are compatible with hers.

So, if you can find a friend to recommend you to their friend, you have a great chance of landing a date.

There are several ways you can do this.

You can host parties or events, and ask your friends to bring their single older female friends with them.

You can be a social guy who gets invited to a lot of other people’s parties and have them introduce you to their friends.

You can ask your friends if they know any older single women. If they do, you can ask them to set you up.

This whole process is known as Social Circle Game – and it’s incredibly effective for men, no matter what demographic of women they’re targeting.

A lot of older single women are incredibly vocal to their friends about their desires to find a great man. So, it shouldn’t be too difficult for your buddies to know who to recommend you to.

There Are Probably Thousands of Older Women Using Dating Apps in Your City

It has surely been impossible to ignore the huge rise in the popularity of dating apps over the last decade. Studies suggest that couples are more likely to meet online than through any other popular method, and there are plenty of older single women using dating apps too.

There are dating apps available for every desire these days. There are dating apps especially for hookups. There are dating apps for serious relationships. If you’re specifically targeting older women, you might want to exclusively use dating apps aimed at them.

To find the app most suitable for your desires, it’s worth checking out some online reviews. The Beyond Ages team has put together a list of the best cougar dating apps that they’ve tried this year. They do a lot of testing and research themselves to find out what is the best option to meet older women.

More than anything, you will want to consider how many women of your tastes are using the apps. On top of that, you might want to compare the price of using the app, plus what measures have been taken to protect you against scams or catfishing.

Consider Going to Events that Older Women Enjoy

If you live in a big happening city, there are probably social events taking place every day that older women would enjoy.

To find them, consider what types of hobbies older women tend to enjoy. Ideally, there’s at least one that you like as well. Perhaps it’s yoga, salsa dancing, hiking or book clubs.

Alternatively, you can look for events that specifically target single older women. There are plenty of social event companies that run singles nights for older people. Speed dating has become especially popular in the last decade too.

To find these events, check out websites like Eventbrite, MeetUp or Facebook Events. Type in what you want to do and these websites will show you all the related events near you.

Alternatively, how about you book a group holiday aimed at older people. Cruises, bus tours or hiking holidays are especially popular with this demographic.

Older Women Love to Spend Their Evenings in High-End Bars and Brasseries

You might think the idea of going out to drink and party on the weekend is limited to younger women, but that’s not true. There are plenty of older women who enjoy letting loose with a little alcohol in the evenings, but they tend to frequent more low-key classy bars and brasseries.

Once you’re familiar with the best nighttime hotspots for meeting older women, you can get in the habit of connecting with plenty of date-worthy ladies every week.

Make sure to dress well, as this is especially important to the types of older women who frequent these sorts of establishments. If you can learn how to approach a group of women in a fun and respectful way, that’ll help you a lot too.

While there are stereotypes of older single cougars alone on the prowl for younger men, the reality is most of the women you meet in bars (regardless of their age) will be with friends and waiting for men to approach them.

You Can Meet Older Women Anywhere While You’re Out and About

A lot of women love the idea of serendipitously meeting an eligible bachelor as they go about their daily errands. If a man can respectfully approach her as she’s shopping or enjoying a drink at a cafe, that can come across as super-romantic. For a lot of women, it certainly beats the idea of meeting the man of their dreams on an app or while they’re drunk at some bar.

A lot of guys are either too scared or have no idea how to pull off a daytime approach, but that makes you come across as even more daring and confident when you shoot your shot.

Older women are likely to be particularly impressed by such a bold and traditional approach. Oftentimes, if they are out and about during the daytime, they’ll have plenty of time to enjoy a conversation with you too. Perhaps you could invite her out to your favorite date location there and then. A spontaneous date to add some fireworks to her life.

Once you master the art of approaching women during the day, you’ll never have to wonder where are the best places to meet women again. You’ll realize there are opportunities everywhere!