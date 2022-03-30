Regularly Deprived Of Quality Sleep? These Tips Can Help

A lot of people facing problems such as anxiety, depression, obesity, and even cardiovascular disease don’t realize that the root of the problem could be the fact that they aren’t getting enough rest. Especially if you have a stressful routine or you have a physically-demanding job, not getting enough sleep will impact both your physical and mental health. In the past, sleep deprivation was used as a means of torture for prisoners of war and criminals. This goes to show just how critical sleep is to one’s health. If you are having problems with getting good quality sleep, these tips will help.

Schedule

One of the biggest reasons why you can’t fall asleep is because your sleep schedule is all over the place. People who sleep at irregular times disturb their internal clock and rhythm so your body doesn’t know when it should start to slow down and get ready for bed. A good solution is to fix your sleep schedule and make sure you develop a routine for that part of the day. This way, by the end of the day, you will already be so tired that it will be easier to fall asleep. If you try to start with falling asleep at a certain time you might find yourself laying in bed for hours on end still unable to sleep.

Bed Quality

A lot of people suffer from neck pain, back pain, and even serious headaches because they can’t get a good night’s sleep, even if they do fall asleep on time. You might think that it’s just your bones or you are just getting old, but it could very well be the quality of your sleeping apparatus. According to the team at citymattress.com, you can drastically change the quality of your sleep by using things like a weighted blanket or a pillow with memory foam. These items mold themselves more effectively to the shape of your body not only providing comfort but also helping you maintain a better posture. Try out some different bedding and see how that improves the quality of your sleep.

Pre-Bed Routine

Another thing you can do is to clear your pre-bed routine. This is everything that you do within the three hours before you get into bed. At this time you shouldn’t be involved in any strenuous activity. You should eat at least 2 hours before bed since the hours immediately preceding bedtime are for you to relax and unwind. Take a nice warm bath, have some water, drink your tea, and listen to some music to help you relax and get ready for bed.

What you do during the day also impacts how well you are able to sleep at night. If you are consuming a lot of caffeine, that could negatively impact your ability to sleep; spending long hours in front of blue light, eating a lot of sugar, or even being too sedentary can all compromise the quality of your sleep as well. Try making small changes to your daily routine to help you get things done well before bedtime so that you have time to relax and unwind before you get into bed. Try to include a well-balanced diet and pair that with some form of exercise during the day. This will help you release excess energy and toxins in your body that disturb your ability to sleep and impact the quality of sleep you get.