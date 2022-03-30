7 Genius Sephora Hacks

Sephora is a store that attracts people like a magnet. The attraction of product lines and attractive hues is tough to resist.. As a close friend, it reminds us that we haven’t pampered ourselves in a while. No matter where we are purchasing, whether it’s online or through a shop we all are fascinated by it. Floating through the store, gazing at the glittering highlights and matte foundations, it’s beyond bliss, but your bank account is telling a different tale. Within a matter of months, we’ll have to start thinking about that which can’t be imagined: cost-cutting. Not yet! We have gathered some of the hacks that will help you save money while shopping at Sephora.

1. Join Their Beauty Insider Rewards Program

There are three levels for membership in the Sephora rewards program and it depends on the amount you are spending throughout the year. Below we have added three levels to the Sephora rewards program.

Beauty Insider (free)

VIB (spend at least $350 a year)

Rouge (spend at least $1,000 a year)

If you are not a member then it is highly recommended to sign up cause it’s free of cost. You will receive points based on the amount you spend, but it’s great to purchase the things you love. As soon as you get enough points you can redeem that points for getting free products such as skincare, makeup, and fragrance. When you engage in some type of activity (such as a purchase or redemption) within a 12-month period, your points in your account will not expire.

2. Take Advantage of Sephora’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday Discounts

Obviously, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the best times to stock up, but let’s start saving for these deals now! There will be many different brands offering deals over these two holidays. Many products of multiple brands are sold at 50% off. You can take advantage of this sale and purchase from Sephora which will help you save money.

3. Get Free Sephora Samples

Free makeup samples are loved by everyone, right? It’s loved by everyone who is excited about trying new products or things. People also loved to travel with the mini perfumes that are given for samples. Above all, it is great to search for free makeup samples. This thing can assist you in saving money by allowing you to try out a product before purchasing it. If you purchase it and then if you don’t like you might have trouble returning the product. Hence, to try out the free makeup samples and purchase after you like can be a great thing. In case you are shopping online, you must not forget to redeem your free sample at the time of checkout. You can get a maximum of 3 samples every time when you make a new purchase online. Here are some of the names of free samples that are provided by Sephora.

Perfume and fragrance samples

Skincare samples

Makeup samples

4. Free shipping at the Store

Many times it happens that when you went to purchase some products from Sephora, but it’s not available at their store. So, don’t worry you need not have to purchase the same online or go to another store. Instead of this, you can make your order at the same place and they will give you free shipping.

5. Get Sephora Flash 2-day shipping

This hack is also worth remembering. You can get unlimited two-day shipping which is known as Flash. There are no minimum or maximum requirements to take advantage of this benefit. You can get this for one year just by paying $15. It is more similar to Amazon. Yes, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can enjoy free two-day shipping. It’s also worth noting that if you’re a Rouge member, you may download Flash for free. It is a great deal for everyone who purchases from Sephora regularly.

6. Get a Free Full Makeover at Sephora

If you are willing to get a full makeover session instead of the mini session then you can do it easily. The thing is that you need to purchase a $50 gift card. It is a great deal for regular shoppers. This can help you save money on hiring a makeup artist when you have proms, weddings, new years evening parties, and any other event.

7. Purchase Discounted Gift Cards Online

Additionally, you can purchase Sephora gift cards at a discounted price. Just before checking out, you will get instant savings. Sites like Raise or Cardpool offer discounts up to 10% on Sephora gift cards.

Conclusion

Here we conclude our write up on the hacks of Sephora to save money. Hope you might have gone through all the points and this may help you to save money on your purchase with Sephora. If you know about more hacks then do let us know using the comment section.