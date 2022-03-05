Aristoi Classical Academy to Host 25 Years Celebration Dinner

Aristoi Classical Academy is hosting this year’s fundraiser, 25 Years Celebration Dinner, at the Norris Center – Houston, on Friday, April 8, 2022. The first-generation charter school is celebrating 25 years classically educating Katy and Cypress youth. The evening also honors its outstanding Superintendent, Brenda Davidson, who has been with Aristoi since 2006.

“For 25 years, Aristoi’s aim has been to graduate young men and women who seek the truth in all things, who understand that learning is a life-long pursuit. We desire to cultivate in our students the virtues of courage, respect, and wisdom,” says Davidson.

As a charter school, Aristoi Classical Academy receives funding from the state under a formula that pays the school an amount per pupil based on average daily attendance. This amount is 28.2% lower than the per-pupil amount paid to Independent School Districts. Additionally, charter schools are not allowed to fund facilities through taxpayer-approved bonds; consequently, charters must pay for all spending including for facilities.

Natalie DeJong, Aristoi’s Development Director, says, “Aristoi is growing and we need additional services to help the children receive the most enriching classical education possible. Aristoi families constantly give of their time and talents. We’re reaching out to the community and asking for their help as well. The education our scholars receive is challenging and helps them achieve their full potential as students and virtuous citizens.”

“No child should be denied the best in academics or individual attention because of the inability to pay. And, every child deserves the very best education available without the high cost of private education,” states David and April Light, Co-Chairs of the event.

“Classical education at Aristoi emphasizes truth, goodness, and beauty in all things. That’s what we want for our children – for everybody’s children. Education is not just about information. It’s about formation,” says April.

This year’s Signature Sponsors are David and April Light; Platinum Sponsors are Andrew & Allisa Hovis; the Gold Sponsor is Forney Construction.