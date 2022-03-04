Rams Battle Rangers, Fall 49-42; Paetow Reaches Regional Semifinal

By Terry Carter

Led by junior guard Angel Sonnier, the Mayde Creek Rams challenged a quick, aggressive Clements team in a Region III-6A quarterfinal basketball battle of wills at The Merrell Center on Tuesday.

With less than one minute to play, the Mayde Creek Rams (23-11) — the last Katy ISD boys’ basketball team remaining in the postseason — was one point down, 43-42. Then the game’s momentum, which had led to a 25-22 Rams halftime advantage, shifted for the final time.

Seconds later, Clements celebrated a 49-42 victory as if the Rangers (28-9) had won a state championship. In a battle between two hungry, talented teams, momentum shifts are common. The Rams controlled the pace in the first half, outscoring the Rangers 15-12 in the opening quarter. Each team scored 10 points in the second period.

Then Clements increased the amplitude of its defensive intensity, rebounding and intercepting passes. The result was a 10-6 Ranger scoring run in the third quarter and a 32-31 lead for Clements.

Seven minutes passed in the fourth period, and Clements still led by a single point, 43-42 after the Rams hit a perimeter shot just inside the 3-point line. Mayde Creek never stopped pursuing victory in this contest, and Sonnier put up a final 3-pointer as he was doubled-teamed in the final two seconds.

With freshman 5-9 ball handler Christian Jones (6 points), 6-4 junior Jamal Chretian (7 points) and 6-0 junior Sonnier (a team-high 15 points) combining for 28 points, it is clear Mayde Creek will be strong next season. The nucleus is in place to win district and challenge for Region III supremacy.

5A BASKETBALL PLAYOFF UPDATE

The Paetow Panthers (31-5) takes on Crosby today (Friday) at 6 p.m. at the Aldine ISD Campbell Center in a Region III-5A semifinal game. The game starts at 6 p.m. tonight, and the Region III final is set for a 2 p.m. tipoff.

Paetow has been dominant in the second half of the season, storming through district play unbeaten and dismantling playoff foes by an average of 20 points. Paetow defeated King, 63-43, on Tuesday to advance to the regional tournament. Prior to that, the Panthers dominated Manor, 74-44, in the area playoffs.

Paetow’s opponent, Crosby (20-11), however, defeated the Panthers on Nov. 16, 55-49. This game may be more of a clash of 5A challengers.

Led by Paetow basketball coach Michael Niemi, the Panther roster is dynamic and thriving with four players 6-5 or taller. The Panthers can dominate inside play, dunk the ball at will and control the rebounding.