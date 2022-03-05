Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo 2022 Gold Buckle Foodie Awards

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo food vendors presented their best dishes to a panel of judges for the 2022 Gold Buckle Foodie Awards.

Eighteen finalist entries were featured in a diverse competition that named some of the best foods offered to Rodeo visitors. This year, the public voted for the finalists to compete in the contest via social media. A team of judges, consisting of radio entertainers, social media influencers, chefs and local media personalities, tasted dishes entered in six categories. Many specialty foods were entered this year, including stuffed turkey legs, funnel cake Monto Cristo sandwiches and fried cupcakes.

The 2022 winners include:

BEST FRIED FOOD

1st Place: Deep Fried Jambalaya Roll – Cajun Cowboy (Rodeo Plaza 55)

2nd Place: Funnel Cake Monte Cristo Basket – Sills Concessions Inc. (Rodeo Plaza 120)

3rd Place: Chicken Tender Basket – Holmes Smokehouse (Rodeo Plaza 60)

BEST FOOD-ON-A-STICK

1st Place: The Berry Racer Caramel Apple – Munch-oes Bakery (NRG Center, Hall E 6119)

2nd Place: Beef K-BOB on a Stick – Saltgrass Steak House (NRG Center Lobby 63)

3rd Place: The Spice Corn Dog – CornDog with No Name (The Junction 303)

CLASSIC FAIR FOOD

1st Place: Harlon’s All Meat Stuffed Potato – Harlon’s BBQ (The Junction 508)

2nd Place: Pulled Pork Baked Potato – Saltgrass Steak House (NRG Center Lobby 63)

3rd Place: Brisket Cheese Fries – Spring Country Kitchen (The Junction 596)

MOST CREATIVE FOOD

1st Place: The Bonfire Funnel Cake – CornDog with No Name (The Junction 303)

2nd Place: Harlon’s Stuffed Turkey Leg – Harlon’s BBQ (The Junction 508)

3rd Place: Steak Salad – Saltgrass Steak House (NRG Center Lobby 63)

BEST NEW FLAVOR

1st Place: Bacon Mac & Cheese Egg Roll – The Finer Diner (Rodeo Plaza 47)

2nd Place: Brisket Bacon Melt – Spring Country Kitchen (The Junction 506)

3rd Place: Island Slaw – Island Noodles (The Junction 404)

BEST DESSERT

1st Place: Fried Red Velvet Cupcake – Sills Funnel Cakes (Rodeo Plaza 120)

2nd Place: Chocolate Turtle Cookie Sandwich – Munch-oes Bakery (NRG Center, Hall E 6119)

3rd Place: The Yellow Rose Funnel Cake – CornDog with No Name (The Junction 303)

After competing in the contest for multiple years, Jace and Vicky Fletcher set out to win. The mother and daughter duo are the owners of CornDog with No Name, a Dallas-based food company.

“I was talking to my mom about what we could potentially use as our entries this year, and she said, ‘I don’t care but I want to win, I have been out there for 10 years, and I want that gold buckle,’” Jace said.

The Fletchers were finally handed their gold buckle as they won the Most Creative Food award at the contest.

Rodeo visitors can win prizes and try all the Gold Buckle Foodie Award winners by playing the Rodeo Rally Game in the RODEOHOUSTON app, available for Apple and Android devices.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $550 million to the youth of Texas and education. The 2022 Rodeo continues through March 20. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com and connect with #RODEOHOUSTON online via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for all the latest news.