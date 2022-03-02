Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library Book Club To Discuss Sometimes I Lie In March

The next meeting of the Day Readers Book Club will take place in-person on Monday, March 14, beginning at 12:00 noon, in the Meeting Room of the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library, located at 8100 FM 359 South in Fulshear. The book to be discussed is Sometimes I Lie, a novel written by Alice Feeney.

This book is available in print, audio, and digitally as an ebook and e-audiobook on OverDrive and hoopla. Call the library to check availability of additional print copies.

This book club meets on the second Monday of every month.