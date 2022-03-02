Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library Book Club To Discuss Sometimes I Lie In March

The next meeting of the Day Readers Book Club will take place in-person on Monday, March 14, beginning at 12:00 noon, in the Meeting Room of the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library, located at 8100 FM 359 South in Fulshear. The book to be discussed is Sometimes I Lie, a novel written by Alice Feeney.
This book is available in print, audio, and digitally as an ebook and e-audiobook on OverDrive and hoopla. Call the library to check availability of additional print copies.
This book club meets on the second Monday of every month.
Anyone interested in meeting with other readers who share the same love for literature and lively discussion is invited to attend. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) or call the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library (281-633-4675) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).