Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library Offers Weekly In-Person Children’s Programs In March

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library will present weekly, in-person Family Story Time at 10:30 am, on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, starting March 8, in the Meeting Room of the library.

During Family Story Time, families with children of all ages will enjoy stories, songs, and action rhymes. Craft packets will be given out at the end of each program, so that children may take them home to enjoy.

Each week has a different theme. The schedule for March is as follows:

March 8 and 9 – Just Ducky!

March 15 and 16 – St. Patrick’s Day

March 22 and 23 – Hats & Shoes

March 29 and 30 – Things That Go

SPECIAL SPRING-BREAK EVENT

“Dog Man Day” – Thursday, March 17, 3:00 to 4:00 pm, Meeting Room. This school-age program is for youth in grades 1 through 5. During this come-and-go program, kids can participate in several different “Dog Man” themed stations, including ones for crafts, drawing, and inventions. There will also be a trivia contest with a prize! Materials for this program are generously made possible by the Friends of the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library.

These programs are free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website ( www.fortbend.lib.tx.us ), or call the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library (281-633-4675) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).

The Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library is located at 8100 FM 359 South in Fulshear.