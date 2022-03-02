Bayou City Art Festival Celebrating 50 Years at Memorial Park Announces Nonprofit Partners

Portion of Proceeds Benefit Six Local Charities from Friday-Sunday, March 25-27, 2022

Bayou City Art Festival, produced by Art Colony Association, Inc. (ACA), returns to Memorial Park for the 50th Anniversary celebration to benefit six local nonprofit partners for the Bayou City Art Festival Memorial Park on Friday – Sunday, March 25-27, 2022, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. featuring 300 artists from around the country representing 19 different disciplines.

Each nonprofit will benefit from a portion of the proceeds from the event, provides volunteers, and has the option to host a crafting station in the Active Imagination Zone. The six nonprofit partners benefiting from the 50th Annual Bayou City Art Festival Memorial Park include:

“The Art Colony Association has created an environment that continues to enrich the public through art, while also giving back to the Houston community through its Nonprofit Partner Program,” said Kelly Batterson, Executive Director of ACA. “We welcome guests to join us March 25-27 in supporting local charities and attending Houston’s largest and oldest festival that would not be possible without the help of our sponsors, artists, and volunteers.”

Bayou City Art Festival has raised more than $3.6 million in support for nonprofits in the Greater Houston area and has provided a venue for over 20,000 national and international artists to showcase their work to thousands of art lovers from all over the world.

Bayou City Art Festival will celebrate 50 years of providing unique art experiences and education for the greater Houston area by bringing diverse artists to Bayou City Art Festivals while supporting local organizations and promoting the impact that art has on the Houston community.

As the nation’s premier spring outdoor art festival in the U.S., Bayou City Art Festival will provide guests with the opportunity to meet 300 artists, view original works, and purchase one-of-a-kind art, prints, jewelry, sculptures, functional art, and more. This year’s featured artist is Daryl Thetford, a mixed media artist from Chattanooga, TN.

The three-day festival features two entertainment stages, a food truck park, a craft beer garden, The La Crema Experience Wine Tasting, additional live entertainment and beverage stations throughout the festival, art installations, and a community art project with HCA Healthcare. The Active Imagination Zone will also feature giant bubbles, a caricature artist, and more for the kids and those young at heart.

An exhibition of student artwork composed of the top 30 finalists from the 9th Annual Middle School Art Competition will also be featured. ACA will host an award ceremony for the students, and their families, and present awards for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place, as well as recognizing the winner of the 2022 “Dawn Clevenger Honorary People’s Choice Award” on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Voting for the “People’s Choice Award” is open online at www.bayoucityartfestival.com and ends on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

For the ultimate art lover, Bayou City Art Festival is offering a limited availability VIP Hospitality Lounge presented by Frost Bank, which will include complimentary light bites, beer, wine, and other refreshments. The relaxing setting will feature roaming musicians, artistic décor, a phone charging station, and more.

Sponsors for the 50th Annual Bayou City Art Festival Memorial Park include City of Houston, Houston Arts Alliance, KPRC, Stella Artois, HCA Houston Healthcare, Evamor, Green Mountain Energy, Frost Bank, La Crema, Advantage BMW-Midtown, Renewal by Andersen, and New Connections.

Online early bird tickets are available at www.bayoucityartfestival.com for $15 for adults, $5 for children 6-12, and children under five are free. Adult tickets purchased after March 15, 2022, are $18. VIP Hospitality Lounge tickets are $65 and include a free shuttle pass and admission to the festival. Online pre-purchased tickets are required to enter the festival. Tickets will not be sold at the gate and can only be purchased online.

On-site parking for the festival is not available. Complimentary secured parking will be provided for all festival ticket holders at Northwest Mall. Guests can purchase a parking shuttle pass for transportation to and from the festival site. A round trip shuttle ride is $5 online and children 12 and under rides free.

About Bayou City Art Festival:

Since the founding of the Westheimer Art Festival, now known as Bayou City Art Festival, the Art Colony Association, Inc. has raised more than $3.6 million for local nonprofit programs from the proceeds of its festivals. Bayou City Art Festival Memorial Park in the spring and Bayou City Art Festival Downtown in the fall has provided a venue for more than 20,000 artists to showcase their work to thousands of art lovers from all over the world. The festivals are funded in part by grants from the City of Houston through the Houston Arts Alliance, corporate sponsorships, private contributions, in-kind support and volunteer assistance.