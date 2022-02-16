Several Investment Worthy Cryptocurrencies Other Than Bitcoin

Cryptocurrency is not new to the market, and yet, its popularity is still on the rise today. Now that there are thousands of crypto you can choose from, it makes it easier to choose which crypto to invest in. Most of the cryptocurrencies you find in the market today were created for a certain purpose, and if you choose the right one, it could potentially increase your profit.

If you are a beginner in crypto investing or trading, it’s worth mentioning that there are several other cryptos that are worth investing in other than Bitcoin, and if you wish to start today, you can use a platform like Bitcoin Pro. One to keep in mind, cryptocurrency is highly volatile, which means its market value could dramatically change at any time, and that’s something that you should prepare for. So, today, we’ll go over several other cryptos that are investment-worthy.

Ethereum(ETH)

There’s no better follow-up for other cryptocurrencies to invest in other than the crypto that’s trailing behind Bitcoin. Ethereum is second in place when it comes to value in the crypto market – but the thing about Ethereum is that it is a whole lot more than what Bitcoin has to offer, aside from the monetary value, of course.

Ethereum is great for those who want to create more for the entire crypto world, thanks to their Decentralized Apps(or Dapps for short) and their uses of smart contracts. The goal of Ethereum was to create a Decentralized Finance(or DeFi) which is an excellent incentive for those in countries that can’t give access to bank accounts, loans, bank transfers, and other financial products to everybody.

Binance Coin(BNB)

Following along the values for the market cap, then the next along our list should be Binance Coin. This is the official coin that the globally popular crypto exchange Binance uses on their platform as a form of payment in their fees but recently has gained more traction and can now be traded and can be used to pay for financial transactions. So they went through a level up to where you can only use it to pay fees to buy something like plane tickets.

The Binance Coin operates on the blockchain is also the same as the platform that their decentralized exchange platform works on. Although Binance Coin was first to run on the blockchain of Ethereum, they were soon able to launch their main net launch.

Tether(USDT)

Although part of the more niche group of cryptocurrencies, you can be sure that Tether will be among one of the more stable cryptos on the market – quite literally called a stablecoin. Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies backed up by real fiat currencies like US dollars and euros, meaning their values will always somewhat reflect the monetary value of the fiat currencies backing it up – reduced volatility is always significant.

The goal of Tether was to create a blockchain-enabled platform that allows people to exchange and transact real money only in a digital sense. This means that people can trade, exchange, and transact with real money faster and without having to yield to the different prices that centralized banks and governments are giving. All without having to convert any of the money into real US dollars.

Solana(SOL)

Although more recent in its appearance in the crypto world, Solana has been shining through amongst all of the other cryptocurrencies and has made it into the top five strongest cryptos in the market. Their goal is also the same as that of Ethereum: to make other Decentralized Apps(Dapps) much more accessible, though with faster speeds and even lower fees.

Solana uses a mixture of both consensus architectures of proof-of-stake and proof-of-history. You can be sure that their speeds to process different transactions are much faster and more secure than Ethereum.

Conclusion

If you’re not going to go all out on your Bitcoin investment, then the best way for you to limit your losses on Bitcoin (if it does dramatically drop) would be to diversify your crypto investment portfolio. You can do it with any of the other cryptos we had in our list or maybe go even lower to the top 10s or top 20s so that you’d at least see remarkable potential growth.