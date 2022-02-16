Kayaking is a perfect activity for the mind, body, and spirit. Working up a sweat on the sea, surrounded by nature, is an experience like no other. It’s great for strengthening your body and spending time with others. And who else is better to spend time with than your own family? Teaching kids early about the joy of kayaking can gift them with a hobby that they’ll cherish for their entire lives. Their first impression is crucial, though, and keeping your kids safe will make everyone rest easy. Here are a few tips for fun and safe sea kayaking with kids!

Kayaking is a perfect way to build memories.

Educate your kids

Before the trip, make sure you educate your kids about the basics of kayaking and water safety. Don’t scare them but give them enough knowledge to make them confident on waters. You could also practice in a pool. Learning to do a wet exit from a capsized kayak is crucial for children and adults. Kids will also enjoy having some idea and sense of control over what’s happening, and they will enjoy using the things they learned to keep themselves safe. Learning together is also a great bonding experience with your kid!

Make sure your kids are well-informed to handle any situation!

Pack your gear

Make sure you have the right gear on hand! It’s necessary to have life jackets that fit your kids. Having throw bags and paddle floats can be life-saving if any accident occurs. If your child is old enough to ride an individual kayak, you might want to use a tow line to keep them nearby. Sit-on-top kayaks are both wider and easier to balance. If you’re going tandem, having your child in front is safer. Pack enough things to keep your child comfortable! Snacks, extra clothes, emergency whistles, sunscreen, and first aid supplies are a few of the many things you can bring to keep your children safe and happy!

Make sure you have all your gear in place!

Plan for your kids

One of the most crucial steps for sea kayaking with kids is the step before you even get close to the sea. Plan with your kids in mind! Pick places with calm waters that your children can handle and check the weather to ensure you don’t get caught off guard. Check the water conditions and how long your route is. Can your kid’s stamina go for that long? A tired child is a sad and grumpy child. Prepare to paddle slowly and plan your route for a slower pace than usual. You want to make sure to stay close to your kid! A trip that would let you stop and rest or reach the shore anytime you want is safer. Have emergency numbers on hand. A well-planned trip will settle your nerves and help you handle any situation.

Remember, this trip is as much your kid’s as it is yours!

Kayaking with kids can be a wonderful family experience! As with all activities with kids, planning with their safety in mind will ensure that the trip will bring fond memories. So the next time you’re looking for kayaking adventures, check out the paddling map on xtremesport4u.com, and plan a trip for your kids too!