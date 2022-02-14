Lets’ Go Swimming: A Swimming Pool Design That Suits You

With warmer temperatures around and sunny days prevailing, it is time to enjoy the outdoors. So what better way to do so than by taking a dip in your swimming pool? Swimming is the essence of summer, and Australians’ love for the activity only proves this point. Therefore, installing a pool of your own may be just what you need to help you make the most of the season.

Swimming pools are deceptively simple structures. What you may see as a reinforced border with water is actually a system of hardware that operates in tandem to avail you of a place where you can relax and enjoy. Once you have decided to commission its construction, you must also determine the look and position of other features like style, size, depth, position, shape, decoration and type. Key among these aspects is the design.

Your ideal swimming pool design should encompass all the options mentioned above. Therefore, it is important to take a closer look at the details to gain a more accurate guide on the one that will suit you best.

First, Consider the Position.

One of the first things you must think of is your preferred pool placement: should it be an indoor or outdoor type? Of course, each option has some advantages and disadvantages, for example:

Indoor pools are very convenient for cases where you prefer to swim in a sheltered area. In addition, this covering eliminates the possibility of accidental sunburns due to sun exposure –which would be the case with outdoor pools-. Not to mention the prospect of easy clean-up by avoiding having debris like dust and leaves which get blown into the water. However, indoor pool installations are costly and often require additional construction to create house extensions. Furthermore, the notion of swimming inside negates the purpose of enjoying the summer while at the pool.

Outdoor pools allow you to enjoy the outdoors and the pleasant weather fully. With these types, you can really dive into the seasonal experience. But, conversely, you also have to contend with more cleaning demands. You may also have to learn how to winterise your pool in some cases.

Another placement aspect lies in positioning the pool relative to the ground. That is, should you get an in-ground, above ground, or semi in-ground type? Your choice between these three primarily lies in the state and scope of the space you have set aside. Moreover, the desired depth will also play a role in the type that suits you. And don’t forget that besides your aesthetic preferences, you must also consider the safety and convenience of your pool’s position.

Next, Fill in the Details

After hashing out the more prominent ideas, it is time to think about the finer points. Therefore:

What materials would you like to use for construction? The three main types are concrete, vinyl and fibreglass. Each is beneficial in its individual way, and your selection between them factors in many aspects. So, to get a clearer idea of which is the best candidate, it is best to discuss with your pool builder.

What additional features will you add? Remember that these are crucial in fulfilling your vision for your pool’s appearance. So, you can opt to put in some lights, install a fountain, add a slide or rock features. Of course, your choice in this matter relies on your budget and personal preference.

The good news is that there are no more restrictions to having anything more than a generic rectangular pool. However, finding the design that suits you will take considerable legwork and a professional’s guiding hand. So contact a pool builder to help you get started.