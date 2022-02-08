Three Katy ISD High Schools Earns College Board AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award

Katy ISD’s Morton Ranch High School (MRHS), Taylor High School (THS) and Jordan High School (JHS) recently earned the College Board Advanced Placement (AP) Computer Science Female Diversity Award for achieving high female representation in AP Computer Science Principles (CSP). Over 1,000 schools in total were acknowledged by the College Board for encouraging and fostering female student enrollment and success in computer science courses. All three high schools, out of 760 schools in the AP CSP category, were recognized for their work toward equal gender representation during the 2020-21 school.

These educational institutions achieved either 50% or higher female representation in one of the two AP computer science courses (CSP and CSA – Computer Science A) or had a percentage of the female computer science exam takers meeting or exceeding that of the school’s female population during this academic year.

Over the past five years, female participation in computer science courses has increased by 17% at MRHS and 36% at THS. This past year was JHS’s first time participating in the two AP computer science courses.

“Katy ISD is thrilled to congratulate the female AP computer science students and teachers at these three campuses for seeking opportunities in computer science education,” said Dr. Joan Otten, director of the Katy ISD Gifted & Talented (GT) and Advanced Academics Department. “The District looks forward to seeing these young women and others pursue and achieve success in computer science education and careers,” added Otten.