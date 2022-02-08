Katy Area EDC selects new President/CEO

After conducting a nationwide search, the Katy Area Economic Development Council is pleased to announce Chuck Martinez as its new President/CEO.

Martinez brings a wealth of experience across all aspects of community economic development and industry engagement, including a network of regional, state, federal and international groups to be an immediate asset to the organization. He joins the Katy Area EDC after serving as Executive Vice President of Business Development at the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation. Over his 15-years with Brazos Valley EDC, he implemented catalyst initiatives that strengthened location competitiveness as well as attracted and supported startups, commercial real estate investors, and domestic/international companies considering Brazos County. Martinez’s drive to secure uncontested and transformational economic opportunities balanced with a customer-centric approach have been sharpened across boom town environments, his work accomplishments advancing the Texas marketplaces of Bryan/College Station, Bexar County, San Antonio, Laredo, Beaumont and Galveston, as well as in Virginia, Alexandria and Prince William County.

Chuck is a native of the Texas Gulf Coast. He earned dual Bachelor’s degrees in Political Science and Business from Lamar University, where he was a track & field letterman. He also has an MBA in International Trade from Texas A&M International University and a Master’s in Public Administration from George Mason University.

“It is a blessing and thrill to be invited to serve the Katy Area EDC. I look forward to hitting the ground running side by side with the EDC Board, amazing staff team, and community stakeholders. The organization’s commitment and focus to build regional coalitions and provide unequivocal support to companies shaping the growth of the Katy area is clear to me,” Martinez said. “The region hosts industry giants and anchored by world-class infrastructure, is a magnet for ambitious entrepreneurs and friendly service professionals making this a phenomenal time to win business projects and elevate the EDC in capitalizing on the strengths of the Katy area’s uniqueness.”

“It is with great excitement that we welcome Chuck to the Katy Area EDC,” said Paul Kurt, Katy Area EDC Board Chair. “We look forward to working together to further the Katy area’s reputation as a top destination for businesses and families.”

“Chuck will bring timely EDC communications and strong working partnerships with public officials, business professionals, academic institutions, and association groups. He will focus on realizing the current prospects in the EDC’s pipeline, bringing immediate domestic and international deals to the table, and attracting additional sponsors to our organization – ultimately expanding the competitiveness brand profile of the Katy area.”

Martinez starts his role on Monday, February 14.