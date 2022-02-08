The Puranik Foundation Hosts The Energy Project Fundraiser Benefiting the Next Generation of Innovators

Saturday, February 19, 2022, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

The Puranik Foundation, a nonprofit organization headquartered in Houston and operating a private residential school in India, will host The Energy Project Fundraiser benefiting student innovations for alternative energy on Saturday, February 19, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Urban Harvest at Alabama Gardens located at 2818 Alabama St. Houston, 77004.

The Puranik Foundation serves the community and works to make the city of Houston a more environmentally friendly place. The fundraising event will include community gardening while raising funds for the Puranik Foundation’s The Energy Project, a global service leadership internship program for the next generation of innovators. Participants will have the opportunity to enter to win raffle prizes and the Puranik Foundation will provide food and drinks.

The Puranik Foundation launched The Energy Project in December 2021, in partnership with HISD’s Energy Institute High School (EIHS), Rice University Energy Association and CleanTech Clubs, Stanford University Professor Ariel Raz, and Junior Achievement. The Energy Project offers students the opportunity to impact the future of sustainability by co-creating sustainable innovations to benefit Houston by problem-solving local energy challenges. Students will have the opportunity to showcase and pitch their innovation at the Lotus Innovation Awards Gala on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at The Post Oak Hotel. One innovation project will be awarded a $15,000 grant for the implementation of a prototype in Houston.