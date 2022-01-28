5 Harmony Public Schools campuses named official Texas ‘State Schools of Character’

In total, Harmony now has 13 State School of Character campuses and four National School of Character campuses.

Five campuses from Harmony Public Schools were named official Texas “State Schools of Character” Monday for their outstanding efforts in promoting cultures of character in their schools and communities.

The awards were announced this week by Character.org, a national advocate and leader for character development in schools.

Each year, Character.org certifies schools and districts at the state level that demonstrate a dedicated focus on character development, which the organization says has a positive effect on academic achievement, student behavior and school climate.

Only 12 campuses total in Texas earned the honor. The five Harmony campuses selected are:

Harmony School of Advancement – Houston

Harmony School of Excellence – Houston

Harmony School of Innovation – Garland

Harmony School of Innovation – Sugar Land

Harmony Science Academy – Dallas Middle

“We are tremendously proud of the effort these schools and their leaders put into creating cultures of character each day for their students and team members,” Harmony CEO Fatih Ay said.

“Creating a culture of character has been critical to our schools’ success always, and especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Character is what allows us to build collaboration between parents, students and teachers; solve tough challenges together; and lift up those around us in both good times and bad.”

Eight other Harmony campuses previously earned the honor, which remains with campuses for five years after designation. Four of those campuses also won National School of Character honors. Those campuses are:

Harmony Science Academy-Cedar Park*

Harmony Science Academy-Pflugerville

Harmony School of Innovation-Fort Worth*

Harmony Science Academy-Garland

Harmony School of Endeavor-Houston

Harmony School of Innovation – Houston*

Harmony School of Science-Houston*

Harmony School of Innovation-Katy

*Both a State School of Character and National School of Character recipient

Eighteen other Harmony campuses received “Honorable Mention” recognition, while another 28 were recognized as “Emerging” campuses. Both distinctions are generally considered precursors to future State School of Character designation. (Full list below.)

Each of these schools has put into place a comprehensive, multi-year approach to character education that inspires their students to understand, care about and consistently practice a set of core values that will enable them to flourish in school, in relationships, in the workplace, and as citizens. The schools then underwent a rigorous evaluation process to achieve their certification, documenting how they have implemented character education best practices and structures at each school.

Harmony Public Schools is a Texas-born, Texas-wide public charter school system with campuses serving PreK-12 students in 23 cities across the state, including Greater Houston, DFW, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Waco, Lubbock, Odessa, Bryan, Beaumont, and the Rio Grande Valley. Harmony’s curriculum places a heavy focus on STEM skills, Character Education, project-based learning, and college readiness.

Harmony is now accepting applications for both students and team members for the 2022-23 school year.

2022 HONORABLE MENTION

Harmony School of Science-Austin

Harmony School of Excellence-Dallas

Harmony Science Academy-Dallas High School

Harmony School of Innovation-Dallas

Harmony School of Innovation-Euless

Harmony Science Academy-El Paso

Harmony School of Discovery-Houston

Harmony School of Achievement-Houston

Harmony School of Technology Houston

Harmony School of Exploration-Houston

Harmony Science Academy-Houston

Harmony School of Excellence-Sugarland

Harmony Science Academy-Beaumont

Harmony Science Academy-Katy

Harmony School of Excellence-Laredo

Harmony School of Innovation-Brownsville

Harmony School of Innovation-Laredo

Harmony School of Excellence-Laredo

