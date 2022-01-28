Ashlon Jackson Of Hardin-Jefferson High School Selected To Play In 2022 Mcdonald’s All American Games In Chicago

The top 48 players will take the court this March for the Games’ 45th anniversary

For some of high school basketball’s elite athletes, the McDonald’s All American Games is where aspirations are born, dreams are realized and hype becomes legacy. Becoming one of the final 48 players is an honor unlike any other and this year, a new generation of high school hoopers are set to make their mark on history. Today, McDonald’s announced the final rosters for the 2022 All American Games in Chicago – with Ashlon Jackson of Hardin-Jefferson High School joining a long list of greats to be named to the prestigious showcase over 45 years. Ashlon’s selection was revealed today during a live segment on ESPN’s NBA Today. The complete list of 2022 McDonald’s All Americans can be viewed at mcdaag.com .

Ranked as the No. 16 overall recruit in the Class of 2022 by ESPN, Ashlon Jackson averages 19.3 points per game and has lead the Lady Hawks to three consecutive state tournament appearances. She is set to attend Duke next season. Ashlon is the daughter of Layla and Nathan Jackson from Sour Lake, TX. Her high school coach is Mike Fogo.

These forty-eight high school seniors – comprising the top 24 girls and 24 boys in the country – were selected from more than 760 nominated players by a committee of basketball experts. Ashlon is now etched in history alongside more than 1,584 high school players to be named to the McDonald’s All American Games since 1977 – a legendary group including Michael Jordan, Breanna Stewart, LeBron James, Trae Young, Azzi Fudd, James Harden, Kobe Bryant, Jalen Green, Cade Cunningham, Paige Bueckers, Chet Holmgren, Sabrina Ionescu and many more of your favorite players.

Tickets for the 2022 McDonald’s All American Games are available now through Ticketmaster. ESPN2 will air the POWERADE Jam Fest at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, March 28. ESPN and ESPN2 will broadcast the 2022 McDonald’s All American Games live on Tuesday, March 29. The annual Girls Game will air on ESPN2 at 6:30 p.m. ET and the Boys Game will immediately follow on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET.

SUPPORTING THE LOCAL COMMUNITY

The McDonald’s All American Games have benefitted Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®) and its network of local Chapters since their inception in 1978. RMHC helps brings communities together to support children and families throughout their healthcare journey by providing comfort, care and vital resources, when it’s needed most.