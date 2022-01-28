Celebrate Galveston Museum Day Jan. 29-30

Visitors to Galveston will be able to start their new year off with a glimpse into the Island’s storied past during Galveston Museum Day taking place Jan. 29-30, 2022. The event will feature discounted admission to many of Galveston’s museums.

Museum Day participants can claim their Be sure to claim your Galveston Museum Day Passports at any participating museums. Collect a total of three stamps and they will receive a free historic coloring book and the chance to win a one-night stay at The Tremont House plus VIP attraction passes.

An exciting exhibit taking place at the Galveston Arts Center will be Esferas Perdidas or “Lost Spheres.” It is a project conceived by San Antonio glass artists Sean Johnston and Justin Parr. The group was formed for local glass workers to introduce people to their works by hiding select pieces, specifically handmade glass marbles, in and around San Antonio. Photos of their creations and clues to the location are posted to a public Facebook Group, encouraging followers to seek them out. During Galveston Museum Day, artists will hide their marbles around Galveston Island for visitors to seek.

At the Juneteenth Legacy Project Headquarters Gallery, visitors can see the stunning, life-size mural chronicling the emancipation of Black people in Galveston on the outside of the building at Strand and 21st Street. The gallery itself is a trip through time and features sculptures, paintings and a reflection area.

A special exhibit at the Bryan Museum focuses on artist and illustrator, José Cisneros. The most extensive retrospective of his life and art, the exhibition will include a representation of his home studio and display artwork including personal sketches, illustrations from history texts, numerous publications, calligraphy, cartography, and glass work. The Bryan Museum, opened in 2015, houses one of the world’s largest collections of artifacts from the American Southwest and is located in the historic Galveston Orphans Home.

During Museum Day, visitors can learn about Galveston’s place as one of the wealthiest cities in the United States during the late 1800s, the powerful families who helped build the city and the importance of the industries that keep Galveston thriving.

Here are the participating museums and special offers during Galveston Museum Day:

The Bryan Museum – Two-for-one admission

1315 21st Street

www.thebryanmuseum.org

Galveston Arts Center – Free admission

2127 Strand Street

www.galvestonartscenter.org

Galveston Children’s Museum – Two-for-one admission

2618 Broadway (At the Moody Mansion)

www.galvestoncm.org

Ocean Star Offshore Drilling Rig Museum – Two-for-one admission

2002 Wharf Road

www.oceanstaroec.com

The Grand 1894 Opera House – Free tours on Saturday and discount for upcoming shows

2020 Postoffice Street

www.thegrand.com

Galveston Railroad Museum – Two-for-one admission

2602 Santa Fe Place

www.galvestonrrmuseum.org

Galveston Naval Museum – Two-for-one admission

100 Seawolf Park Boulevard

www.galvestonnavalmuseum.com

Nia Cultural Center – Free admission

22nd & Strand Street

www.niacultural.org

Moody Mansion – Two-for-one admission

2618 Broadway

www.moodymansion.org

Rosenberg Library – Free admission (Closed Sunday)

2310 Sealy Avenue

www.rosenberglibrary.org