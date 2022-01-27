Wedding Photography – 5 Dos & Don’ts

Although it takes weeks and months, or sometimes even years, of planning, a day as special as a wedding flies by a little too quickly for anyone’s liking. With so much thought put into making this special day just for you and your beloved partner, it is only obvious that you’d wish to enjoy it to the fullest. With the beautiful decor around the venue, the tear-jerker of a ceremony, amazing food, and the fantastic party with friends and family, there’s just so much happening around you at all times during this day that you’re bound to miss a detail or two. Wedding photographers come to your rescue here.

While you’re busy living the dream wedding, they capture the beauty into photographs for you to look at and enjoy later. As it’s such an important part of your wedding, here are five do’s and don’ts to get the best snaps of the day.

Do Take A Look At Their Complete History

While social media accounts are a great way to take a quick look at a photographer’s work, we advise you against it. If you’re serious about finding the best wedding photographer for your wedding, look at their website and blogs before you contact them. Photography blogs work as great digital diaries where most photographers give a concise summary of the wedding, the photography process during the wedding, details about the package, and some of the images. This can be a great sneak peek into their work process and if they would meet your needs.

Do Inquire About Packages

Wedding photography packages are a saving grace for everyone planning their special day. The packages come with incentives, special features, additional services, and various add-ons. These packages are especially useful when you’re looking to get a good wedding photographer’s services on a budget.

These packages commonly include a photographer and an optional additional photographer at the venue for a certain time frame; you can get a wedding video, framed picture, digital prints, an album, and much more. Learn more about packages here.

Don’t Request Recreation Of Pictures

While it may be your dream to get THAT perfect snap at your dream wedding venue just the way you’ve seen on Instagram, it might not be the best choice. Your photographer can try their best to take wedding pictures inspired by the images you show them, but, ideally, you must listen to them when taking pictures for your wedding album. With their expertise, you’re sure to get great results.

Don’t Forget To Sign A Contract

Not to rain on your parade as you plan your wedding, but this is too important! As obvious as it sounds, signing a contract can save your wedding day. While it’s tempting to opt for a photographer that doesn’t involve a long process to book you as clients, you might end up getting duped, or worst, have no one at the wedding to click pictures.

When signing a contract, ensure everything you’ve agreed upon—from package details, wedding date, the theme of wedding photographs, special snaps—is documented well.

Don’t Try To Micro-Manage

You’ve decided on hiring this particular wedding photographer for a reason. You like their work and their style of wedding photography; you have done your research and found the best possible photographer for your special day. However, if you try to micro-manage the professional’s work at the wedding, you guarantee yourself bad wedding pictures.

They understand lighting, aesthetics, angles, and backgrounds more than anyone. So, you should let them do their thing. However, if you have any special requests, feel free to let them know!

A photographer is crucial at such an important event in your life. So, when looking for a wedding photographer in Adelaide, we hope these do’s and don’ts come in handy!