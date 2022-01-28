Please Help Find The Killer Of Ebenezer Sewornoo

Homicide investigators need the public’s help identifying the suspects responsible for the murder of Ebenezer Sewornoo in Harris County, Texas. On Sunday, February 24, 2019, at approximately 07:20 A.M., deputies responded to a shooting at the Vienna Lounge located at 13699 Bissonnet Street in far west Harris County. Upon arrival, Sewornoo, was found in the inside of a vehicle in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound. Witnesses’ said suspects possibly fled in a dark color Toyota Tundra. They are described as black male and a black female. Both suspects appeared to be in their late 30’s or early 40’s. The male was wearing a white t-shirt, dark color pants, short hair, heavy build, 5”10 to 5’11, possibly 200 to 215 lbs. The female was wearing dark clothing, black hair, approximately 5’7″ tall. Anyone with information is urged to call the HCSO Homicide unit at 713-274-9100. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org . Tips may also be sent via a text message by texting the following: TIP610 plus the information to CRIMES (274637). All tipsters remain anonymous