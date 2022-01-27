No. 2 Spartans Control Scrappy Katy, 4-0

By Terry Carter

No. 2-ranked Seven Lakes opened District 19-6A boys’ soccer play in a hurry.

The Spartans ran their record to 8-0 by chasing the ball relentlessly on Wednesday at Katy against the scrappy Tigers. Katy played quality soccer overall and solid defense to counteract some of Seven Lakes’ potent offensive weapons early. But the Spartans played so aggressively and with such speed in the first half to win 4-0 and move to 1-0 in district play.

Spartan midfielder Noa Stasic opened the scoring in the first half with 31:23 remaining in the first half, and forward Hunter Merritt also scored before halftime on an assist from Stasic. Stasic, Merritt and Aidan Morris consistently led the Seven Lakes’ aggressive attack on offense. They pressured Katy (2-5, 0-1) and registered many opportunities to score more often.

In fact aggressive coverage and bold, precision passing gave the visiting Spartans an edge as they seemed to be a step quicker much of the night. In the second half, Morris scored in the 45th minute. Seven Lakes recognized defender Keegan Sneedon as its Man of the Match after the match.

Despite the Spartans’ balanced team effort, Katy junior defender Jaime Davila stood out for the Tigers for his aggressive play on defense and long runs toward the Seven Lakes goal. Despite a size advantage, Seven Lakes found little success trying to contain Davila’s speed and dribbling skills.

Seven Lakes earned three points for its district victory, as did Taylor, a 4-0 winner against Morton Ranch, and Cinco Ranch, which surprised state-ranked Tompkins, 3-2, on Wednesday. Mayde Creek boys had a bye. Coaches said boys’ play on Wednesday and Saturday this week was likely due to officiating requests.

The Seven Lakes team has defeated eight consecutive teams, including Clements, O’Connor, Kingwood, CE King and Summer Creek. Only King has scored on the Spartans this season in a 4-2 contest on Jan. 11.

In a series of Saturday showdowns, Cinco Ranch hosts Mayde Creek at 1p.m., Taylor plays at Seven Lakes in a battle of district leaders at 1 p.m., and Tompkins will meet Katy at Legacy Stadium at 12:45 p.m. Morton Ranch earns the bye on the weekend.