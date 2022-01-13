Are you having trouble keeping up with all of the different social media platforms when it comes to social media marketing? Do you want to know what you should be doing to make sure you are choosing the right platform for your marketing and business?

With so many social media platforms available, it can be difficult to decide which one will work best for your business. From older platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube, all the way to the most recent additions including TikTok, there are so many different platforms to choose from, and they can all benefit different companies in various ways.

Choosing the right platform for your marketing Is one of the most important decisions to make as you don’t want to end up marketing to the wrong demographic. By paying attention to the smaller details, you can ensure that you get the most out of your social media marketing, and here is how to do this.

Research The Audience

When it comes to choosing the right social media platform for your business, there are so many different things that you need to take into consideration. Some things are more important than others, like the type of audience you are trying to reach.

Before you choose the right social media platform, you need to know the type of audience you are trying to reach, or who your target audience is, but you also need to know what demographics the various social media platforms are reaching.

Each platform changes slightly in the people that they reach with TikTok reaching a much younger audience, and Twitter reaching a much older audience in comparison. Doing your research on each individual platform and its demographics is in your best interest when it comes to choosing the right one for your business. But before you even do this, you need to know who your target audience is.

Does it Match Your Voice?

The next thing you need to consider is the tone and voice of your business and how they will reflect on social media. All social media platforms are different in what they offer and different in how they present their content to the users.

The type of content you find will change from platform to platform whether it is more laid back such as on TikTok, or a lot more formal like on Instagram. When choosing the right social media platform for your business, you need to know what your voice is and how it will be depicted on social media.

Through research on the different platforms, you will find what different kinds of content you can find on them, and how you could use this to your advantage.

Differences in Platforms

As mentioned countless times above, while all of these platforms are social media platforms, they are all very different in what they have to offer and how you go about using them.

As a business, if you are wanting to have a more text-based approach to your marketing, you should go with an app like Twitter or Facebook. These platforms allow for a blogging-style post.

If you are looking for a more visual approach, then video and photo sharing apps like TikTok, Instagram, and even YouTube are the better choices to go with. The latter is something that many people neglect as they don’t perceive it as a social media platform, but the latest Youtube stats prove that they can’t be more wrong. While visuals can be found on all platforms, these are the three most popular ones for these types of content.

Influencers and Advertising

Last but not least, we have influencers and advertising. While every social media platform has its own form of paid advertising, as well as its own collection of insanely popular influencers, you need to choose the platform that offers what you need.

This means that when it comes to influencers, you want to choose a platform that you know has influencers that fall part of your niche. This way you know that you will have access to the right kinds of audiences.

When it comes to advertising options, different platforms offer different things, and if you are a newer company with a smaller budget you might want to look for the platforms that accommodate you the best.