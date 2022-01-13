Instagram is an app that has made a huge impact in the world of social media. It’s one of the most popular apps, with, according to recent Instagram stats, over 1 billion monthly active users. There are also around 200 million business accounts on Instagram, which shows that the platform is one of the best to get your name out there. The numbers are staggering when you think about it. With so many people and businesses using Instagram, there are some things to know to get the most out of your account or if you’re just starting on Instagram. Here are 6 tips for getting more followers in 2021!

Use Hashtags

One of the simplest ways of increasing your Instagram followers is just by using hashtags, and if you aren’t sure what they do, they essentially group content so long as the posts have hashtags. The most important thing to remember when using hashtags is that they have to be relevant to the content you are posting. This is because it allows for users searching for that hashtag to see your content, and you can target certain users by using the most relevant hashtags. A quick search on Google will reveal how many times a hashtag has been used so you can get an idea of which are popular.

Engage Often

The next thing that you have to do to increase your followers is by engaging as often as you can. Many times, people will follow an account, and because that account is getting new followers regularly, the new follow will go unnoticed. If you don’t want that happening to you, and you are hoping the account will follow you back then send them a message saying that you would appreciate a follow back. In addition to this, it is a good idea to comment on posts with thoughtful feedback since this might get other users to view your profile after seeing your comment.

Post Consistently

When it comes to any social media platform, including Instagram, it is very easy to become irrelevant, and this mainly happens if you aren’t posting consistently enough. To see growth on your Instagram you have to post consistently, and at least twice a day. If you post in the morning and the evening you are increasing the number of people that might view the post. Instagram has changed its algorithm for the Home feed, so the posts from accounts that are interacted with the most are usually shown first, and if you aren’t posting consistently, your posts won’t gain engagement and therefore your content won’t be easily discoverable.

Have a Good Profile

If you have ever used Instagram then you’re probably aware that the first thing a person does before following an account is to check their profile, and if your profile isn’t looking that great then you won’t be getting new followers. Having an attractive and interesting profile is one of the key ways to gain followers. A good profile needs to have a great profile image which should either be you or the logo of your business. Your bio should also contain the necessary information that people need to know, and the arrangement of your posts should be visually appealing. In addition to this, if you are very specific about details, you could probably also choose a color scheme and post within that, at least for a few of your posts, since this is very visually appealing.

Know Your Audience

Something that many Instagram users fail to do is to understand their audience, and more than this, fail to target a specific audience. Many Instagram accounts try to cater to as many people as possible by posting about a variety of different topics, but if you take a look at the most successful accounts, you will notice that they all have a specific niche in which they operate. This could be anything from health and fitness to beauty, parenting, animals, comedy, and more. The reason knowing your audience is good is because you can create content that specifically appeals to them, and receive more engagement since they will care about your content