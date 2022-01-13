Are you considering making use of Instagram for marketing purposes so that you can get your brand name out there but don’t really know what you are doing? Do you want to know what you should be doing on Instagram to be successful in your marketing?

Instagram has become a staple in many people’s lives. Whether you’re looking to create new memories or just share your day-to-day activities with friends and family, Instagram is the perfect platform for it.

But if you’re not careful, you’ll start to see your followers disappear and won’t know why – that’s because there are so many rules on what to post and when! Here are 5 helpful tips on how to keep those likes coming.

Branded Hashtags and User Generated Content

When it comes to marketing on social media, Instagram in particular, there are a few things you need to keep in mind to make use of the platform to its full potential. A big part of Instagram is the hashtags. These are just keywords that can be used by users to find specific kinds of content.

Hashtags can be used in a multitude of ways from extending the reach of your content, creating your own challenges for your followers, and even your hashtags for analytic use. The last one is called a branded hashtag and is something that not too many people consider. It is a great way to keep track of how people are posting about your business.

User-generated content is yet another big part of social media marketing. It may seem like a lazy way of doing things but in fact, it is just a big added benefit. This kind of content allows you to have extra promotion without any of the work.

Influencers and Promotions

Another big part of Instagram is the influencers. As a business, you can take advantage of what influencers have to offer you by means of a new and big audience. Influencers are considered to be the celebrities of Instagram, and this can work well in your favor.

As a business, by working with an influencer, you can reach their whole audience with ease, and they will be more likely to correspond with your brand because of the influencer.

Another thing you can make use of is promotions. This is Instagram’s version of paid advertising. You can pay to push a post to your target audience for a certain amount of days. There are many different Instagram promotion sites that you can use, and this is a brilliant way to reach the target audience that might not yet know about you.

Engage

Engagement is a key element to any kind of social media marketing plan. One of the biggest benefits of marketing on Instagram is that it does not feel like traditional marketing and you are not just pushing your products.

Businesses have since discovered that this kind of engagement that Instagram offers, with direct messaging, liking, commenting, sharing, and more, is a great way to create a more personal connection with your audience and come across as more personable and approachable.

Geotagging and CTA’s

The concept of geotagging may seem a bit bizarre, because why would you need to tag a location, however, it has proven to be very beneficial to businesses. When geotagging a post, it is often pushed to those in the local area or nearby areas. This is great for business.

CTA’s also known as call-to-action buttons are also a great addition to have on your Instagram. Typically, these will be found on your profile, or even in your stories. A good example of this would be to have a call button in your bio or one that leads them to your email or website.

Profile

Last but not least, as a business, you need to focus on your profile and make sure that you have completed it to the best of your ability. Your profile is what people will judge your business on and how they will decide if you are worth following.

Included in your profile you should have a simple and easy-to-remember name, a clear and easily recognizable profile photo, and a bio that is fully completed with all of the information about your business, your location, and how people can contact you.