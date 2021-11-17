Sugar Land Man Arrested After Home Invasion Robbery

By George Slaughter

Fort Bend County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 20-year-old Sugar Land man who is alleged to have committed a home invasion and aggravated robbery in October in the Village of Oak Lake.

Abdisa Haji Abdi is alleged to have committed these acts on Oct. 29.

Sheriff’s detectives conducted an investigation, which connected Abdi to another aggravated robbery that occurred in Houston immediately following the Fort Bend County home invasion. The information obtained led to detectives obtaining an arrest warrant for Abdi, who was taken into custody without incident on Nov. 3.

Sheriff’s deputies said at the time of the Fort Bend home invasion, Abdi had been out on a $30,000 bond for a prior aggravated robbery in Harris County, which was filed in December 2019.

Abdi remains in custody at the Fort Bend County Jail without bond for the Fort Bend County charge. He has a hold pending within Harris County for aggravated robbery which occurred within that county’s jurisdiction.

“The diligent work of our Robbery-Homicide Unit resulted in the quick removal of this suspected violent offender from the Fort Bend County community,” Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan said.